WELCH — The Mount View football team has found an opening-night opponent — and it isn’t Pendleton County.
On Monday, Golden Knights head coach Maurice Gravely confirmed that his Class A football team will open the 2020 football season at Class AA Westside on Friday at 7 p.m.
“It looks like we’re going to have that game, unless something else changes. This is not a normal world that we live in today,” said Gravely, whose team lost its previously-scheduled season opener at Man shortly after the first color-coded COVID-19 metrics map was released two weeks ago.
Gravely said it was a disappointment to lose the match-up with the Hillbillies, who have been a longtime gridiron rival for the Golden Knights. But the circumstances of 2020 forces coaches, players and administrators to be flexible.
“Just not knowing who you’re going to play ... it’s an unusual situation. But I think we’ll get together and be ready to go. I think the kids are interested [in facing Westside] so, we’ll see what happens Friday night,” said Gravely, who admitted he and his staff don’t know much about the Renegades and have a very short time to figure them out.
So far, he’s only been able to see a few internet clips on Westside. There has been no more recent game or scrimmage video to break down. Conversely, the Renegades coaches face a similar dilemma. Mount View wasn’t able to scrimmage Wyoming East last week, resulting in no scouting opportunity for Westside nor scrimmage video to trade.
“We don’t know what kind of trap we’re riding into. We just know it’s an AA team and we can go play Mount View football with the talent we have on paper, just like I tell everybody else. We’ll do fine. It’s just a matter of which team shows up. With this short notice and everything that’s going on, that involves a lot of stuff,” said Gravely, who is more concerned with the mental aspect of his team than the physical given all the uncertainty.
Mount View had also made contact with Pendleton County, but in the end a trip to Clear Fork in Wyoming County was less of a traveling hardship than a bus ride to Franklin.
“We face a possible five-hour trip to Pendleton County versus, what? Forty to fifty minutes to Westside. I’ll take that any day,” Gravely said. “I think we would have been up to it. But I’m glad something intervened that gave us a chance to play closer to home.”
At present the Golden Knights have an open date next week, traveling to Summers County on Sept. 18. Mount View is slated to host it’s first home game on its brand-new edition of Vic Nystrom Stadium on Toms Mountain Sept. 25 versus Tug Valley.
Given the fluidity of the season due to changing COVID-19 metrics, Gravely doesn’t take for granted any opportunities to test his squad before they debut at home.
“The circumstances are so far to the right and left. But yes, it would be good for us to get something in before we come back home for our first home game. That’s another story, too. We’ve just got to see how that’s going to evolve. It’s going to be a long season,” said Gravely.
“I really don’t have a measuring stick like I would have after a scrimmage. I know what I’ve got looking on paper and we’re excited about that. But that measuring stick ... after Friday night, I guess we’ll see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.