WELCH — Mount View head football coach Maurice Gravely must have effectively communicated to his players the nature of his critiques following last week’s unexpected shutout loss to Buffalo. His kids wasted no time whatsoever jumping on PikeView.
The Golden Knights utilized all three facets of the game while scoring four first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 40-0 victory over the visiting Panthers at New Vic Nystrom Stadium on Thursday night.
It was the first shutout of the season for the Mount View defense, which did not allow the Panthers offense to penetrate the red zone all night. A PikeView second quarter drive managed to reach the Mount View 26-yard line before hitting the wall. That’s as close as PikeView (1-5) would get.
Mount View (2-4) had two defensive scores, one special teams touchdown and an offensive scoring drive during it’s opening-frame explosion.
The Golden Knights initiated scoring at 9:11 in the first quarter when Levonne Stephens wrapped up a PikeView running back in the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing free kick, speedster Tony Bailey fielded the boot on his own 37-yard line, cutting left to find the seam he needed for a 63 yard scoring return. The 2-point conversion run failed, leaving the Knights’ lead at 8-0.
Mount View quarterback Jesse Rose gave the home team its first offensive score of the night, taking it across the plane on a 1-yard scoring sneak with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter. T.J. Bell punched the ball across for the 2-point conversion and a 16-0 Knights lead.
Bell was evidently only warming up. He gave Mount View another defensive score, intercepting a Panthers pass attempt and returning it 24 yards for a touchdown with 3:25 remaining in the opening period. The subsequent point after touchdown kick missed the mark.
Rose added a 3-yard scoring plunge in the second quarter and Bell collected a 3-yard touchdown run for the 28-0 edge at intermission.
Khiamani Vineyard capped scoring for Mount View with his 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
The Golden Knights are currently scheduled to face Tolsia out of Wayne County next Friday at home. The Panthers are scheduled to face Wyoming East at Gardner. Both games are obviously subject to the vicissitudes of West Virginia’s weekly COVID-19 color-coding map.
At New Vic Nystrom Stadium
Mount View 40, PikeView 0
PikeView...........0 0 0 0 — 0
Mount View.....22 12 6 0 — 40
Scoring
First Quarter
MV— Safety ( Levonne Stephens tackles rusher in end zone)
MV— Tony Bailey 63 free kick return (run failed)
MV— 4:27, Jesse Rose 1 run (T.J. Bell run)
MV— Bell 24 interception return (kick failed)
Second Quarter
MV — Jesse Rose 3 run (run failed)
MV — Bell 3 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
MV — Khiamani Vineyard 2 run (run failed)
