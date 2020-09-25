BRADSHAW — The first five games between River View and Mount View on the gridiron were won by the Raiders. The last five have gone to the Golden Knights.
Not having beaten their county rivals since 2014, River View hosts Mount View Friday night at Mitch Estep Field in a game that was only scheduled after both teams lost their planned games for this week due to unfavorable COVID-19 metrics in the respective counties of their opponents.
“This game is important for a lot of different reasons. Home game, it’s a county rivalry, battle of the Views, [trying to break] their winning streak. And this is one we’ve got to get to try to accomplish some of the things we want to do this year,” said River View head coach George Kennedy.
River View is off to its best start since 2013 after winning two of its first three games. Mount View has lost both of its games this year. But as far as the coaches are concerned, both might as well be 0-0.
“You throw the records out the window when it’s cross county rivalries,” said Mount View head football coach Maurice Gravely.
The teams were originally scheduled to play Aug. 28, but when the start of the season was pushed back a week that game was moved to Oct. 16 — which is still on the table for now.
With a win Friday night River View would equal the number of wins it has achieved in each of the last two seasons with six weeks remaining in the regular season.
Kennedy doesn’t think that Mount View has played its best in either of the first two games, missing a number of starters in the opening loss to Westside and then coming up short against a Summers County squad that is very good.
“I don’t think anybody has really seen the best Mount View,” Kennedy said. “We know we’re going to get their best shot come Friday night.”
In their two victories, the Raiders defense has only allowed one touchdown. The ‘D’ was was expected to be relied upon early in the season after so many starters on offense graduated.
They have changed to a more aggressive defense this year, one that has worked well. Even when the Raiders had to go away from it in their 32-8 victory over PikeView, they were able to keep the Panthers out of the end zone after their opponent’s first drive.
“Going in this year I felt like we were going to really try to force turnovers to pressure the quarterback and make the other team react to us rather than our defense reacting to what they were doing offensively,” Kennedy said.
The Golden Knights have not scored a touchdown on offense this year. The lone score came late in the season-opening loss to Westside when a fumble was recovered and returned over 90 for a touchdown.
Against Summers County there were 122 yards of offense gained for Mount View, which came close to scoring but had penalties call back runs and passes slip through receivers’ fingers in the end zone.
“Offensively we’ve got to score points,” Gravely said. “We don’t score points, its going to be a long night for us.”
River View made changes to its offense after the second game of the season, moving players to new positions in an attempt to boost the offense.
“After the Independence game I just felt like we’d been stagnant as an offense ... even against Montcalm. So I made a lot of changes. I shook things up a lot in the backfield,” Kennedy said.
The game against PikeView was the first time the players had played in their new roles. There was an adjustment period: River View had six turnovers that game.
The Raiders saw last year how turnovers cost them games. Even though they were able to pull out a win against the Panthers, that will not likely be the case in future games if that many turnovers are repeated.
“Turnovers killed us last year, Turnovers cost us easily three or four games and we had really limited the turnovers going into last week,” Kennedy said.
Mount View knows that its focus on defense must be on stopping the Wing-T offense of River View from getting into its rhythm and establishing long drives. The Golden Knights saw some of the misdirection rushing attack last week from Summers County, which only attempted one pass
“Overall across the defense we gotta do a better job containing the run ... and then not go to sleep on the pass.” Gravely said.
Finding consistency is key for the Golden Knights to pick up their first victory of their season and they had small mistakes that hurt them in their first two games while showing glimpses of their potential.
“All of those things that seem to be little things but they add up to big things ... and momentum shifts and we can’t have that this week,” Gravely said.
