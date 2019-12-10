WELCH — For the second straight year Liam Fultineer of Mount View High has been named to an Class A All-State team selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
After the 2018 season Fultineer was named to the second team and this year he was named to the first team with the Golden Knights winning four games this season. Fultineer has received a lot of college interest including his first Division I offer from Morgan State.
Teammate Anthony Bailey was named an honorable mention as a sophomore.
The captain of the first team offense is Doddrige County’s Hunter America and Wheeling Central linebacker Adam Murray is the captain on defense. The teams met in the state title game with Wheeling Central victorious for a third straight year.
Five players from Doddrige County were named to the first team offense with three from the state champion Wheeling Central on the defense.
