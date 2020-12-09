Five local players were named honorable mentions on the 2020 West Virginia Class A All-State football team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
River View which won four games for the first time since 2013 had three players recognized. Mount View, which managed to inaugurate New Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a pair of players named wo the WVSWA honorable mention list.
The Raiders beat the Golden Knights Mitch Estep Stadium for the first time since 2014 but the Golden Knights won the rematch a month later on their new home field.
Seniors Austin Cooper, Eli Morgan and Tim Crabtree are the three players named honorable mentions for the Raiders. Cooper was a key piece in the backfield of the Wing-T offense while Morgan and Crabtree were stellar linemen on both sides of the ball.
Jesse Rose and Tony Bailey are the two players named Class A honorable mentions for the Golden Knights. It is the second time that Rose, a three-year starter at quarterback, has been named an honorable mention and second consecutive for Bailey who plays wide receiver and defensive back.
The captain of the first team offense is Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison who rushed for 1,104 yards and 20 touchdowns along with 20 catches for 483 yards and 11 scores. Defensive lineman Drew Clendenin of Buffalo is the captain of the first team defense as a junior getting 58 tackles and seven sacks.
Ten schools had at least three players on the first or second team with Doddridge County and Wheeling Central each picking up five and Greenbrier West one of a number of programs with four.
First team picks for Wheeling Central included offensive lineman Andrew Burkle, utility pick Jordan Waterhouse, linebacker Vinnie High and utility selection Payton Marling.
First team picks for Doddridge include Reese Burnside (UT), Adam Devinney (K) and Adam Burnside (DL),
Greenbriar West first-team picks included offensive lineman Cole McClung, running back Noah Brown and defensive back Kaiden Pack. Offensive lineman Hunter Starkey was a second team pick for West.
Isaiah Gardiner of Pendleton County is the captain of the second team offense and Williamstown’s Brady Ankrom captains the second team defense.
WVSWA 2020 West Virginia Class A All-State Football Team
The 2020 West Virginia Class A All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First Team Offense
QB — Ean Hamrick, Gilmer County, Jr.
RB — Noah Brown, Greenbrier West, Sr.
RB — Tre Moss, St. Marys, Sr.
RB — Dalton Dunkle, Pendleton County, Sr.
WR — Caleb May, Tug Valley, Sr.
WR — Dawson Price, East Hardy, Soph.
OL — Hunter Bowling, Sherman, Sr.
OL — Park Michels, Buffalo, Sr.
OL — Josh Alt, Pendleton County, Sr.
OL — Cole McClung, Greenbrier West, Sr.
OL — Andrew Burkle, Wheeling Central, Sr.
UT — Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central, Sr.
UT — Reese Burnside, Doddridge County, Sr.
UT — Gus Morrison, Ritchie County, Jr. (Captain)
K — DJ Devinney, Doddridge County, Sr.
First Team Defense
DL — Drew Clendenin, Buffalo, Jr. (Captain)
DL — Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, Sr.
DL — Adam Burnside, Doddridge County, Soph.
DL — Dakota Wayne, Ritchie County, Sr.
LB — Erick Grimmett, Man, Sr.
LB — Vinnie High, Wheeling Central, Sr.
LB — Logan Powell, Wirt County, Sr.
LB — Darrien Bortey, St. Marys, Sr.
DB — Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West, Sr.
DB — Keandre Sarver, Summers County, Sr.
DB — Chris Vines, Midland Trail, Sr.
DB — Jackson England, Buffalo, Sr.
UT — Payton Marling, Wheeling Central, Sr.
UT — Brennan Boron, St. Marys, Sr.
P — Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield, Sr.
Second Team Offense
QB — Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Soph.
RB — C.J. Winnell, Sherman, Jr.
RB — Jacob Haddix, South Harrison, Jr.
RB — Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail, Jr.
WR — Andrew Tharp, East Hardy, Sr.
WR — Ayden Redden, Meadow Bridge, Sr.
OL — Hunter Starkey, Greenbrier West, Sr.
OL — Josh Ingram, Williamstown, Sr.
OL— Riley Boley, St. Marys, Jr.
OL — Gavin Bell, Ritchie County, Jr.
OL — Spencer Helms, Wheeling Central, Sr.
UT — Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County, Sr. (Captain)
UT — Caleb Jantuah, Richwood, Sr.
UT — Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley, Sr.
K — Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central, Fr.
Second Team Defense
DL — Wyatt Arbaugh, Petersburg, Sr.
DL — Malachi Hinger, Moorefield, Jr.
DL — Ethan Lane, Ravenswood, Jr.
DL — David Lanham, Tygarts Valley, Sr.
LB — Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail, Jr.
LB — Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, Sr. (Captain)
LB — Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield, Sr.
LB — Dylan Knight, Doddridge County, Jr.
LB — Keaton Baldwin, Pocahontas County, Sr.
DB — Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County, Sr.
DB — Christian Dove, East Hardy, Sr.
DB — Nathan Murray, Wirt County, Sr.
UT — Cameran Frye, Man, Sr.
UT — Thomas Sessi, Madonna, Sr.
P/UT — Garrett Parsons, Wirt County, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Rickie Allen, Williamstown; Santino Arlia, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Isaac Ball, Cameron; Jason Beisel, Magnolia; Connor Bell, Webster County; Calvin Blunt, Jr., Trinity; Drew Boczek, Trinity; Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Avery Chapman, Gilmer County; Hunter Claypool, Meadow Bridge; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Austin Cooper, River View; Tanner Copley, Tolsia; Tim Crabtree, River View; Vincent Cyrus, Moorefield; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Wyatt Dallison, Valley; Cole Day, Pendleton County; Blake Funk, Moorefield; Daniel Gorby, Clay-Battelle; Brady Green, Van; Justin Grimmett, Man; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Wes Hill, Ravenswood; Simon James, Doddridge County; Davy Jarrell, Sherman; Alan Jarvis, Sherman; Dalton Jones, Buffalo; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ben Long, St. Marys; Zach McClung, Greenbrier West; Braden McClanahan, Pendleton County; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Eli Morgan, River View; Kyle Moss, Gilmer County; Cody Nuzum, Petersburg; Trevor Oates, Williamstown; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Cy Persinger, Midland Trail; Cody Poe, Hundred; Luchenzio Pulice, Madonna; Logan Rice, St. Marys; Brayden Ritchie, East Hardy; Jesse Rose, Mount View; Shane Russell, Tug Valley; Kaden Ryan, South Harrison; Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Montana Sindledecker, Petersburg; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Kase Stewart, Wahama; Gavin Streets, Valley; Levi Teets, Trinity; Hunter Throckmorton, Tyler Consolidated; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Michael VanMatre, Wahama; Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; Cooper Watson, Clay-Battelle; Cyle West, St. Marys; Daniel White, Tygarts Valley; David Whittington, Buffalo; Dylan Wilson, Midland Trail; John Wilson, Tolsia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.