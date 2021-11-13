WELCH — Tony Bailey scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to put the dagger to visiting Sherman, 16-6 in Friday night’s Class A first-round playoff game at Vic Nystrom Stadium
Bailey, who led Golden Knights receivers with seven catches for 99 yards, gave Mount View the 12-6 go-ahead on his 56-yard scoring reception from quarterback Ryan Long with 3:14 remaining in the game.
T.J. Bell’s follow-up 2-point conversion run failed, however, leaving the Knights vulnerable to a Tide comeback.
On Sherman’s subsequent possession, Sherman quarterback Timothy Hager completed an 18-yard pass to Colby Buzzard that would have given the Tide a first down near midfield.
In an instant, Bailey — who was playing in the secondary — stripped the football away from Buzzard and took it 51 yards football 51 yards for a touchdown with 2:56 showing on the clock.
On Sherman’s subsequent offensive possession, Mount View’s Tavious Richardson sacked Hager for a loss of minus-11 right in front of the Tide bench. A scuffle broke out resulting in the ejection of two Knights players and one Sherman player.
The second and third periods were basically a defensive stalemate. The third period saw two changes of possesson on downs and two more on turnovers. At one point, Sherman drove all the way to the Mount View 15-yard line before coughing up the football.
Chris Winnell led rushing for the Tide (6-5), picking up 133 yards on 20 carries — including the 3-yard touchdown run that initiated scoring at 8:58 in the first quarter.
Long scored on a 1-yard keeper with 21 seconds remaining in the opening stanza. The point-after-touchdown kick failed, leaving the game at a 6-6 tie that held up for the better part of the ensuing three quarters.
Colby Buzzard added 98 yards rushing on 16 carries for Sherman.
Long completed 13-of-24 passing attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown for Mount View. Bell led Knights rushers, gaining 90 yards in 11 jaunts.
Mount View was penalized 11 times for minus-135 yards. Sherman was flagged seven times for minus-45 yards.
The Golden Knights (10-1) will play the winner of today’s game between Clay-Battelle and Ritchie County. If CB wins, Mount View will play at home in the second round.
If Ritchie County wins, the Knights will load up the bus.
Mount View 16, Sherman 6
at Vic Nystrom Stadium
Sherman.........6 0 0 0 — 6
Mount View.....6 0 0 12 — 16
How They Scored
First Quarter
S— Chris Winnell 3 run (pass failed) 8:58
MV— Ryan Long 1 run (kick failed) 0:21
Fourth Quarter
MV— Tony Bailey 56 pass from Ryan Long (TJ Bell run failed) (3:14)
MV — Bailey 51 strip-and-score (kick failed) 2:56
