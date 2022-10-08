WELCH — The Mount View football team fought No. 8 Van to a standstill and almost had the Bulldogs caged. But the visitors proved just too elusive in the end.
Joseph Stewart capped a nine-play 79 yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:29 remaining to play and then put the game on ice with his following 2-point conversion run, giving Van an 8-7 victory at Vic Nystrom Stadium, on Friday.
The Golden Knights (1-5) had broken the mutual scoring drought at 7:09 in the fourth quarter on Ryan Long’s 1-yard touchdown plunge. Johnathon Huff’s point-after-touchdown kick put the home team ahead 7-0.
Mount View travels to Tug Valley next week.
Hurricane 49, Princeton 13
HURRICANE — The No. 5 Redskins collected a decisive home field win over the visiting No. 11 Tigers in a showdown between ranked Class AAA opponents.
No futher information was available at presstime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.