WELCH — Tony Bailey scored 23 points to lead the Mount View boys basketball team to a 58-44 win over visiting Mercer Christian Academy at Ergie Smith Court on Tuesday night.
Justin Haggerty added 16 points for the Golden Knights (6-4) while TJ Bell chimed with 13 points with 10 rebounds.
Cruz Testerman led the Cavaliers with 18 points. Sam Boothe scored 12 points.
Mount View faces River View at Bradshaw on Thursday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
PikeView 81, Nicholas County 50: Dylan Blake scored 43 points to lead the Panthers to a victory over the Grizzlies at Summersville.
Blake’s score broke his previous school single-game scoring record of 42 points scored against Nicholas County last Wednesday.
Jake Coalson scored 11 points while dishing out seven assists. Tyler Meadows added eight points.
Riley Nichols scored 16 points to pace the Griz.
PikeView plays Independence at home tonight. Varsity start is set for 7:30 p.m.
Middle School
Boys Basketball
PikeView 41, Summersville 34: Drew Damewood scored 19 for PikeView. Austin Bennett added eight points. PikeView JV won 37-27. Nate Vestal led PikeView with 11 points and Ryan Robinette added 10 points.
Peterstown 52, Glenwood 31: R. Mann shot 16 for the Pirates. J. Roberts added 13. Chance Watkins scored 17 points to pace the Wildcats. Bradley Mossor added six points.
Glenwood returns to action tonight, taking on Princeton at Glenwood.
