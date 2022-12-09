WELCH — It looks like ‘The Only Game in Town’ is off to a winning start.
Mi’Lysha Martin scored 29 points to pace the Mount View girls, who rolled 57-49 victory over Richwood.
The Lady Knights (1-0), who took to the floor with only five players due sickness and conditioning issues, finished with game with three players holding the fort at Ergie Smith Court.
My’asia Hill, her cousin scored 17 points and Kierston Lucus added nine points.
Bailee Jarett scored 13 points and Chloe Cox scored 12 points for Richwood.
Mount View plays at Graham on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Narrows Christmas Tournament
James Monroe 71, Bland County 52
NARROWS, Va. — Eli Allen fired up 27 points and the Mavericks beat the Bears in the opening round of the boys bracket of the Narrows Holiday Basketball Tournament at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium on Friday night.
Josh Burks added 15 points for James Monroe and Collin Fox added 10. Juan Hopkins and Brady Baker added eight points apiece.
David Boone scored 13 points to pace Bland County. Chance James and Jake Pauley chipped in 12 points apiece.
Narrows 57, Giles 28
NARROWS, Va. — Aidan McGlothlin and Kolier Pruett scored 13 points apiece to lead the Green Wave past arch-rival Giles in the other boys bracket of the Narrrows Christmas Tournament.
Cameron Hansen led the Spartans with nine points.
Narrows (2-0) will face James Monroe in the 4:30 p.m. boys championship game.
Giles and Bland County will face off in a consolation game earlier in the day.
Montcalm 56
Bath County 40
HOT SPRINGS, Va. — Noah White scored 23 points to pace the Generals in a road victory over the Chargers.
Tristen Cline added 19 points for Montcalm.
Summers County 49 Midland Trail 47
HINTON — Cruz Testerman scored 13 points to lead the Bobcats past the Patriots in a season-opening homecourt victory.
Brandan Isaac chipped 10 and Michael Judy added seven.
Matt Light scored 20 for Midland Trail and Cody Harrell scored 12.
The Bobcats play at PikeView on Tuesday.
Bluefield-Graham on Dec. 23
The first boys basketball clash of the season between Graham and Bluefield has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 at Graham Middle School.
The G-Men’s football successes delayed it.
