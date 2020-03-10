WELCH — The Mount View boys basketball team has a powerful urge to get all the way to Charleston this season.
But first, they have to go through — Charleston.
A WVSSAC Class A state basketball tournament will be on the line for the Golden Knights (11-13) when they travel to face Charleston Catholic in tonight's Class A, Section 2 co-regional final.
The Irish (18-5) are a Class A powerhouse whose wins this season include an upset of Class AAA Cabell-Midland when that team was rated No. 1 at the time.
Aiden Satterfield paces Charleston Catholic with 19.9 points per game. Zion Suddeth brings a spark to the Irish defense in addition to his 14.4 ppg scoring average.
The Golden Knights have been led by Tony Bailey and Zach McCoy with Kris Jackson, Justin Haggerty, Brendon Rotenberry, Liam Fultineer and T.J. Bell providing solid support.
The winner of tonight's game will advance to next week's Class A state tournament, which will be played at the Charleston Civic Center.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
