WELCH — Friday evening at Vic Nystrom Stadium, visiting Summers County scored a touchdown and two point conversion with 9:49 remaining in regulation to take a 14-6 lead over the host Mount View Golden Knights.
The hosts had managed a score late in the opening chapter, but nothing since as they needed to score a TD and two point PAT just to pull even with the Bobcats.
The View answered that final Bobcat score with not one, but three six-pointers and a pair of deuces in just a shade over five minutes to chalk up its second victor of the young season in three games to the tune of 28-14.
Summers, under first year head coach Josh Evans, falls to 1-2.
Junior Jalen Hall returned the ensuing kickoff following the Bobcats’ go-ahead score 20 yards to midfield.
On the second snap of the possession, junior quarterback Ryan Long found senior Justin Haggerty near the Summers’ sideline with a pass that picked up a dozen yards.
When Haggerty neared the sideline, everyone stopped, perhaps thinking Haggerty was either down or out of bounds. After a couple seconds, with no whistle having sounded, Haggerty cut toward the middle of the field and raced untouched into the end zone to complete a 34 yard TD to pull the Golden Knights to within two, at 14-12.
A procedure flag pushed the conversion try back to the eight before senior TJ Bell burst up the middle to knot the score at 14 with 8:55 showing on the timepiece.
The Bobcats fumbled the ball away on a third and eight at their own 30.
Long and the Knight offense took full advantage of the takeaway, as Long capped a two play drive by connecting with senior Tony Bailey on a touch pass that Bailey ran in from 26 yards away to push Mount View back on top 20-14. Bell again ran the extra points.
The Knight defense stiffened on Summers County’s ensuing possession, stopping the visitors on downs at the Bobcat 42.
Once more, the quick-strike View capitalized, again on a Long-to-Bailey touch pass that covered 42 yards on the first play of the drive, coming with 3:44 left in the game.
The first of five fumbles of the game, with four being lost by the Bobcats, aided in giving Mount View an early 6-0 lead.
This turnover came in the initial chapter and gave the McDowell Countians the ball at their own 31.
On the first play, Haggerty took a handoff, went right up the middle before cutting toward the MV sideline and finished a 69 yard TD romp with 2:08 left in the inaugural dozen minutes.
Summers County was well content to take almost every second off the play clock for much of the first half, with junior Andre Merriam-Harshaw doing the bulk of the mail-toting.
On a series that started after Haggerty’s first score, the Bobcats used a 15 play, 58 yard march that took 10:01 off the clock and spanned the first two quarters.
Harshaw ran the final yard for the touchdown at the 4:57 mark of the second to tie the score at 6.
Harshaw picked up 38 yards on that drive and ended his busy
night’s work with 34 rushes for 155 yards.
The Bobcats did not attempt a pass the entire game.
The Knights received the opening second half kickoff, but turned the ball over on downs at the Summers County 15.
Harshaw and Company launched another monumental march goal-ward, completing this 85 yard trip in 17 plays and taking 9:28 off the timepiece and again spanning two chapters.
This one culminated with a 15 yard Harshaw run at the 9:49 mark of the fourth and with him wearing #44 jersey after his original #1 had been reduced to threads after his heavy workload to that point. Harshaw’s PAT run set the stage for the thrilling Mount View comeback.
Remarked Coach Evans of his attempt to take as much time off the clock as possible before snapping the ball early in the game, “We’ve got two great running backs and our ffensive line played well.”
He continued of his team’s miscues, “Again, it’s been our story: we fumble at bad times. We’ve umbled the ball 15 times in three games. You’re not going to win games like that.”
Mount View ran for 135 yards on only 14 carries, but Long completed 12-of-15 throws for 150 yards and three TDs.
Bailey had 41 yards rushing and 97 more on 9 passes caught. Haggerty grabbed two passes for 44 yards in addition to his 69 yard rushing score.
Golden Knight third year head coach Maurice Gravely lauded his seniors, who stepped up in the deciding fourth quarter, as well as praiising his running backs and receivers.
The Knights slowed the visitors from 146 first half rushing yards to 67 in the second half.
Gravely remarked, “We made two adjustments that helped slow down their running game.”
Coach Gravely concluded, “We made some big plays at times, with more consistency.”
Mount View will entertain Man Tuesday at 7:30 at Vic Nystrom Stadium, while Summers County will host Midland Trail Friday evening.
At Vic Nystrom Stadium
Mount View 28, Summers County 14
Summers County......0 6 0 8 — 14
Mount View................6 0 0 22 — 28
First Quarter
MV — Justin Haggerty 69 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SC — Andre Merriam-Harshaw 1 yard (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
SC — Mirriam-Harshaw 15 run (Mirriam-Harshaw run)
MV— Haggerty 34 pass from Ryan Long (TJ Bell run)
MV — Tony Bailey 26 pass from Long (TJ Bell run)
MV— Tony Bailey 42 pass from Long (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs, SC 15 MV 10; Rushing, SC 54-213 yds-3.9 avg, MV 14-135 yds, 9.6 avg; Passing Yards, SC 0 MV 150; Total Offense, SC 213, MV 285; C-A-I SC 0-0-0. MV 12-15-2; Penalties-Yds: SC 3-25 MV 10-65, Fumbles-Lost, SC 5-4 MV 3-1; Punts-Avg, SC 1-37-37.0 MV 0-0-0.0, Offensive Plays .SC 55 MV 29
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: SC Andre Merriam-Harshaw 34-155 yds, Willie Dodson 16-68 yds, MV Justin Haggerty 1-69 yds, T J Bell 5-47 yds, Tony Bailey 1-41 yds
PASSING: SC None MV Ryan Long 12-15, 150 yds, 3 TD, 2 Int.
PASS RECEIVING: SC None; MV Bailey 9-97 yds, Haggerty 2-44 yds
