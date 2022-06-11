INSTITUTE — It might not go down as the top Mount View team of all time — that mark would likely go to the 1990 team that went 10-2, raced all the way to the state championship (falling to Brooke) and included a 13-0 win at Martinsburg in the semifinals.
Or maybe the next year, 1991, when the team went 11-1 and lost to Wheeling Park on the Island in the semifinals after the playoffs expanded to 16 teams.
Last year’s team didn’t make it to the championship, but Mount View, a school that has dropped to down to Class A since those glory years three decades ago, did make it to the second round of the playoffs and finish 10-2 for the second time in four seasons and the fifth time in school history.
And T.J Bell and Tony Bailey were a big reason for the turnaround last fall.
Now the Mount View duo are reaping the reward for that success as members of the South squad for the annual North-South All-Star Classic at Oakes Field in South Charleston. The game kicks off at Noon.
Bell figures that success led to the duo being picked. There are duos in the game, but those duos hail mostly hail from Triple-A schools.
“I was shocked, because we are a small school and we get overlooked,” Bell said. “(We had) an amazing season we had because the season we had before was bad. We had a terrible record (4-6) but we climbed back, grinded, had a great season and made a playoff run. It was amazing.”
Bailey was equally shocked.
“I didn’t think I’d be playing in this game, I thought they would look down at the Welch, West Virginia part,” Bailey said. Once me and (Bell) got selected to this game, I was like, ‘Dang, that’s amazing.’ I want to represent for Welch.
Bell rushed for over 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns for Mount View and on defense 103 tackles and 17 tackles for a loss of yardage.
Bailey had 4 receptions for 805 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the two-game playoff run he had 11 receptions for 172 yards and two scores and had a key defensive touchdown against playoff win against Sherman. He had 63 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
Bell is a guy who made the most of his opportunity as a senior, and said he endured to make it to that point.
“(My career) was hard, I’m not going to lie,” Bell said. “I had to deal with injuries my junior year, didn’t play my sophomore year, barely played as a freshman. But in 12th grade when I finally got a chance to shine.
Bailey has some goals for Saturday’s game.
“Win,” said Bailey, who will play slot receiver and possibly defensive back for the South. “I want to win. As for individuals, I’d like to score (a touchdown). I’ve picked up the route tree pretty good and the defense easy. (Coach Brad Dingess) made the offensive and defense easy for us. He also put some jet sweeps in for me to run, so I think it will be all right.”
Bell’s goals for the game are easy, he said.
“I’m playing defense, so sack the quarterback,” said Bell, who had 11 sacks for the Golden Knights last fall.
After this game Bell will got to Guilford this fall, and Bailey will be at Alderson-Broaddus.
Bailey said he is enjoying this last ride as a high school player.
“The eating and the sleeping,” Bailey said of his favorite part of the week before laughing at his response. “The practice has been fun, but the eating and the sleeping has been the best part.”
