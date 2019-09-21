WELCH – The Mount View Golden Knights scored three long-range touchdowns Friday evening, while limiting the visiting Summers County Bobcats to a single six-pointer to claim a 20-6 win at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Like many high schools across the Mountain State have done over the past week to honor Alex Miller, a senior wide receiver for the Roane County’s Raiders, who collapsed during last Friday night’s game at Clay County and passed away, the four Golden Knight captains carried a #80 (Miller’s jersey number) Mount View jersey to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
The Knights named Miller an honorary captain for the game against Summers County.
During the pregame honors, a moment of silence was observed in memory of Miller.
Once the contest got underway, the View defense kept the Bobcats in check throughout the game, while the offense scored touchdowns on a 39 yard pass play and a 73 yard and an 85 yard ramble, both by senior Matt Thompson.
Junior quarterback Jesse Rose returned to the starting lineup after a two week hiatus recovering from a back injury.
On the Knights’ second series, Rose engineered a 9 play, 80 yard march that was capped with 1:02 remaining in the first when he found sophomore wide receiver Tony Bailey at the Summers 5 yard line with a pass that Bailey hauled in before slipping into the end zone following a pair of nice moves to elude would-be tacklers. Freshman Jonathan Huff’s PAT boot put the View on top 7-0.
With 2:08 left before intermission, Mount View took control following a Bobcat punt.
Seemingly happy to run out the clock until halftime, Thompson took a simple handoff on the fifth play and sped to his right before finding an outside lane and several blockers that led to a 73 yard TD run with only 6 ticks left on the first half timepiece.
That score put the hosts ahead 13-0 at the break.
Summers County lit the scoreboard 1:08 into the final chapter on a 6 yard Markis Crawford run around left end that capped a 13 play, 80 yard drive and cut the deficit to 13-6.
Thompson added an insurance score with 3:47 remaining in the game on an 85 yard burst around right end.
The final TD was similar to his earlier 73 yard score, except for the fact it was at the other end of the field.
Thompson rolled right with the football and simply outran Bobcat defenders once he hit the open lane down the Summers’ sideline. Huff again kicked the extra point for the 20-6 Mount View victory.
For the contest the Golden Knights rolled up 402 yards total offense that included 208 on the ground and another 194 through the air.
Rose had 172 of those passing yards in the opening half when he connected on 10-of-17 passes, including six consecutive completions after an incompletion on his first throw of the game.
Thompson led the ground attack with 15 carries for 192 yards.
Bailey grabbed five passes for 83 yards, while senior Jasauni Sizemore had three catches for 67 yards.
Junior Crawford recorded 108 rushing yards on 22 attempts for the now 1-3 Bobcats.
Related Knight first year head coach Maurice Gravely, “We had good practices this week and that carried over to tonight’s game.”
He praised Summers, who, like the Knights played with several underclassmen.
“I give them props. They’re a good team and with their young players, it will be a good rivalry down the road between us.”
Gravely continued, “Our defense played a very good game.”
Mount View will visit Webster County Friday evening while the Bobcats will return home to entertain Midland Trail.
Summed up a happy coach Gravely, “We’re improving each week.”
at Vic Nystrom Stadium
Summers County.. 0 0 0 6 —6
Mount View........... 7 6 0 7 —20
SCORING
First Quarter
MV: Tony Bailey 39 yd pass from Jesse Rose (Jonathan Huff PAT kick) 1:02
Second Quarter
MV: Matt Thompson 73 yd run (PAT kick failed) 0:06
Fourth Quarter
SC: Markis Crawford 6 yd run (PAT kick failed) 10:52
MV: Thompson 85 yd run (Huff PAT kick) 3:47
TEAM STATS
First downs: SC 10, MV 13. Rush-yards: SC 33-127 yds, MV 23-208 yds. Pass yards: SC 44, MV 194. Comp.-Att-Int.: SC 5-19-2, MV 12-23-1. Total yards: SC 171, MV 402. Fumbles-Lost: SC 1-1, MV 3-2. Penalty-yards: SC 7-65, MV 17-156.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.