WELCH — It wasn’t quite a Super Tuesday for the Mount View Golden Knights, but they “got it done” in their first postseason game of the year.
A solid defensive effort by the Knights held off the Montcalm Generals 51-39 on Tuesday at the Coach Ergie Smith Court high above Welch to open play in the Class A, Region 3, Section 2 boys basketball tournament.
Mount View (10-12) limited Montcalm (3-20) to 11 field goals out of 43 attempts, and forced 15 turnovers. But even though the home team led for practically the entire contest, the visitors did not give up without a fight.
The McDowell County squad took the lead for keeps less than two minutes into the action on a trey from the left corner by Skyler Justice. Four steals and five minutes later, the 3-2 lead had grown to 10-4.
Mount View head coach Gary Brown said, “We wanted to make sure we came out and established ourselves defensively, and I thought we did, for the most part … but we missed a lot of easy shots.”
The Knights enjoyed their largest lead, 37-23, after a jumper by Kris Jackson late in the third quarter. The Generals closed out the period with an 8-0 run to create a 37-31 margin going into the final period.
Brown said, “Even though we were playing pretty good defense, we didn’t extend the lead the way we should have. We let them hang around, and hang around … .”
Knights sophomore Tony Bailey scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as Mount View outscored their guests 14-8 to close the contest out..
“They were starting to come back,” Bailey said. “They were starting to get momentum, when we started playing flat in the third quarter.
“That’s when we had to put it away. So we upped our defensive intensity, started to get those steals, and played fast — as we usually do.”
Mount View had defeated Montcalm in the regular season by scores of 78-37 and 70-43.
It became clear early on that Tuesday would not be a rerun of those games. The Knights led 12-5 at the end of the first period, and 25-18 at halftime, despite coming at the Generals’ offense with all kinds of presses and traps.
For the duration of this playoff game at The Knights’ “Castle,” Montcalm head coach Matt Smith said, “Our kids, they played their tails off.
“More than anything, I wish we had just hit a couple of shots and made it tough on Mount View down the stretch,” he said. “If we could have got (their lead) under seven, the game changes. We just never could make that shot.”
“They made enough plays to beat us, but my kids gave a great effort tonight.”
Mount View’s leading scorers, with 12 points each, were Justin Haggerty and Brandon Rotenberry.
“I just play my game,” Haggerty said. “They (teammates) just found me in my open spots, and I contributed.”
“We had to get the ‘dub,’” he said. “That was all that was in my mind.”
Brown added, “Kris Jackson played a heck of a defensive game for us. He didn’t score a lot, but he put great pressure on the ball … . He played hard tonight. I was proud to see that from him.”
Montcalm’s 6-foot-6 senior Leon Lambert closed out his scholastic career as the game’s top scorer, with 18 points, going 6-for-8 at the foul line.
“I feel I gave my best effort tonight,” Lambert said. “We played very hard.”
He said about the future for the Generals, “They’re really good. They have a lot of potential in the upcoming years. I’m looking forward to watching them play next year.”
Mount View will play in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday on the home court of the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Greenbrier West.
Brown said, “The hurdles get bigger, let’s put it that way. Traveling, and playing on their home court, we’re going to have to have a really good game.
“But if we play well — we’ve got a shot.”
