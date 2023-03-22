WELCH — The Mount View baseball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Montcalm 17-7 at Nick Shaffron Field.
After only having three hits in a loss to Bland last week, the Golden Knights' offense came to life with 13 hits on Tuesday.
The offense was paced by three hits from Jaylen Hall, while Tanner Caves, Hunter Muncy, and Blake Wright had two hits each.
Levi Barton got the win for the Knights, with David Little striking out five in relief.
Mount View travels to River View for a clash of county rivals on Thursday.
