BECKLEY — The Concord women’s soccer team defeated West Chester 1-0, Thursday afternoon in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament held at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley, West Virginia.
With the win Thursday, Concord (20-0-3) wins the Atlantic Region Final for the first time in program history.
Concord had its first chance come in the 13th minute when junior midfielder Michelle Brogden fired a shot that snuck through the hands of the WCU (12-5-3) goalkeeper, but the ball was gathered before it crossed the goal line.
Off a corner kick in the 43rd minute, fifth-year senior Yasmin Mosby shot a laser into the top left corner of the net to give CU the 1-0 advantage. Thursday’s match is the 12th consecutive game where Mosby has scored a goal. It is her 25th goal of the season. Brogden was credited with her ninth assist of the fall.
Concord outshot West Chester, 9-5, in the first half.
The Mountain Lions had a few more chances to score in the second half. Mosby had a shot from just outside the box that was scorched off the crossbar and out of play for a WCU goal kick. Senior forward Leah Foster had a chance on a breakaway, but her shot was fired directly at the Golden Rams goalkeeper for the save.
Senior goalkeeper Leah Marsh had two saves on the day, one coming from a WCU shot in the 70th minute that was caught and cleared away from danger.
West Chester had one final attack coming in the 85th minute when a pass got through the Concord defense and set up a one-on-one opportunity with Marsh. The attacker took a misstep, preventing her to get a shot off and the ball rolled out of bounds for a Concord goal kick.
The Mountain Lions held on to become Atlantic Region Champs for first time in program history. It is the third regional championship in Concord athletics history (2014 football and 1998 men’s golf).
Concord faces The College of Saint Rose in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday at 1 p.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley, West Virginia. The winner of Saturday’s match moves onto the Final Four in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.