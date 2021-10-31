ONA — Irene Riggs led the Morgantown girls team to a WVSSAC Class AAA state team title while Larry Josh Edwards led University to the boys team crown at the WVSSAC state cross country meet at Cabell Midland High School.
Riggs won the girls individual crown with a time of 18:24.8 and Edwards won the boys individual title with a time of 15:51.6.
Individual champion Rachael Winthrow (20:04.2) led Winfield to the girls AA team title, while champ Brayden Marshall (16:24.3) led the Winfield boys to the same team result.
Champion Alexis Lamb (19:37.6) paced Doddridge County to the Class A girls team title. Wheeling Central’s Aidan Scott (17:29.41) won the individual title while Williamstown took the team crown.
The PikeView boys team finished 9th in Class AA. The Princeton girls team finished 12th in Class AAA.
