RICHLANDS — The past two years Richlands has had a lot of youth on its roster and this year the hope is that the experience gained will lead them to more success this season.
Fourth-year head coach Aaron Lowe had catalyst Lauren Earls graduate but returns almost all of the pieces around her this season, which opens at Virginia High tonight.
“They’ve grown up a lot, they’ve matured and they’ve worked on their game and we’re excited to see what they can do,” said Lowe.
With five juniors and three seniors Lowe expects to have more depth this season which will be necessary with seven weeks to play 14 games and a number of those weeks including three games being played.
“We’re really going to lean on this depth and play a lot of girls and hopefully it benefits in our favor,” Lowe said.
Leading the team will be the junior duo of Denissa Ball and Rachael Rife who started last season and were named to the second team of the Southwest District as sophomores.
“Denissa Ball and Rachael Rife I think they’re going to carry a big burden on the scoring roles and then we got pieces to go around them,” Lowe said.
Standing at 5-foot-10, Ball has the height that many opposing teams lack and also has the ability to step out to the perimeter where most post players aren’t comfortable venturing out to on defense.
She has started for the varsity team since freshman year and Lowe expects big things out of her this year in all facets.
“Denissa she has the tools to be an all-around player and she’s a matchup problem because she can play on the perimeter, she can shoot the three, she can post you up,” Lowe said.
Rife who is in her second year at Richlands after transferring from Graham will take over the point guard duties. She has the ability to score consistently and find the open player on the court.
“She works hard and she’s a great ball handler, her shot has improved so much this offseason and she fits perfect into what we like to do and how we like to play,” Lowe said.
Senior Addison Hurst will be the main player in the post at 5-10 after a junior season where she had a few standout games that Lowe said the team wouldn’t have won without her performance. She will also be one of the key leaders on the team.
“Just her physical presence and her leadership coming into this will be a big difference for us,” Lowe said.
Joined by 5-11 freshman Erica Lamie the Blue Tornado expect to have a size advantage in most games especially if all three of them are on the court at the same time. Each of them bring different attributes with Ball and Hurst the ones that have the experience playing in the post in high school.
“We’re going to have some height and size underneath and we got to take advantage of that and learn how to play with that when we go big,” Lowe said.
Jaiden Elkins and Logan Lewis are the two other seniors on the roster with juniors Gillian Guerrero, Alyssa Lee and Chloe Perkins. All of them will be counted on to play
Freshman Jalyn Altizer will share some of the point guard duties with Rife throughout the season.
The Blue Tornado know that they will need to be prepared to adjust all season long with the schedule potentially changing with teams not able to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s going to be surprises, there’s going to be different scenarios that you ain’t expecting and we just kind of got to deal with it as we go when stuff pops up but the girls have been working hard and we’re excited about it,” Lowe said.
