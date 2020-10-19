The Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 soccer tournament schedule for this week was tweaked yet again on Monday, but evidently it was a purely administrative change not motivated by COVID-19 metrics.
The girls tournament had already been affected by the Greenbrier East girls’ forfeit due to being placed on quarantine.
Girls bracket play will open with fourth-seeded Woodrow Wilson taking on third-seeded Princeton at Everette K. Bailey Field in Princeton tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Oak Hill will receive a bye to Thursday’s 7 p.m. girls championship game, where they’ll face tonight’s winner.
In the Class AAA boys bracket, Princeton will face Oak Hill at 5 p.m. on Thursday night in a semifinal matchup. Woodrow Wilson, meanwhile, will travel to Greenbrier East for a 6 p.m. semifinal clash with the Spartans.
The boys championship game will be played on 6 p.m. Saturday at the site of the highest surviving seed.
In boys Class AA/A sectional tournament action, third-seeded Bluefield will travel to the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley for a 5:30 p.m. semifinal matchup with Shady Spring. In the other bracket, fourth-seeded James Monroe will travel to face top-seeded PikeView for an 8 p.m. game at Gardner.
The boys sectional championship game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cline Complex in Beckley.
In girls Class AA/A action, No. 4 James Monroe will play top-seeded Bluefield at East River Soccer Complex at 5 p.m., on Wednesday. Third-seeded PikeView will travel to Cline Complex in Beckley for a semifinal game with second-seeded Shady Spring.
The girls sectional title game will be played at 11 a.m. at the Cline Complex.
Football Schedule Changes
In other related schedule change news, the River View football team will travel to PikeView on Friday night for the second meeting between the two teams this season.
The Panthers lost their previously scheduled game with Wyoming East due to unfavorable COVID-19 metrics while the Raiders, who are coming off a two-week lull due to quarantine, lost its previously-arranged game with Westside for the same reason. Another battle of alternate Views is the result.
Otherwise, as of Monday night no major changes in the Friday football outlook were afoot. Montcalm will travel to Meadow Bridge, Mount View will play Tolsia at home, Oak Hill will travel to Bluefield and Lincoln County will travel to Princeton.
