BLUEFIELD — Volleyball is a game of runs. The Montcalm High School volleyball team went on long runs in three out of four sets to give themselves the edge on Tuesday night.
Leaning on the attacks of Kaileigh Hodges the Generals won 25-14, 20-25, 25-10, 25-20 over Bluefield at Bluefield High School.
“I think it went pretty well in spurts for us,” said Montcalm head coach Loressa Bouldin.
Hodges had 20 kills for the night as when the Generals (7-5) were in rhythm there was very little the Beavers (1-4) could do defensively.
When Bluefield kept Montcalm from gaining all the momentum in their ninth consecutive road game they kept it close with the teams trading points.
“In those spurts we could see a lot of good things, a lot of improvement and then we just had little lags,” Bouldin said.
Although Hodges stands out with her ability to rise about the net for a powerful hit all six who played almost the entire matched contributed very well.
“She’s a gem but we’ve really worked together this season,” Bouldin said.
Kayton Perkins and Jaden Lambert shared the setting duties with 16 and 12 assists respectively.
Eight kills were recorded by Makenzie Crews who Bouldin praised for being able to see the open spaces on the floor and Olivia Alexander added in seven.
“We really pride ourselves on our teamwork, they are really jelling very well,” Bouldin said. “There is not selfishness, they spread the ball out and we have a lot of players with different strengths.”
From the service line the Generals had 22 aces from seven different players led by five apiece for Hodges, Crews and Bethany Fink.
Montcalm won the first and third sets convincingly but in the second Bluefield found its rhythm offensively.
The Beavers took command of the set after it was tied at 14 growing the lead to five and preventing the Generals found getting on a long run. Three of the 11 points for Bluefield were kills from Jaylan Christian and Cara Brown had a trio of aces capped of by one that hit the net before falling in front of the onrushing players.
“That second set that we won they kept playing, they don’t give up, they play until the end. They’re much improved,” said Bluefield head coach Allison Watkins.
Jaumaria Jones and Christian led Bluefield with five kills while Alexis Graham had four. Graham and Brown each had five aces for the Beavers while Erica Poe assisted eight kills while having to miss some time with an injury.
The Beavers are a young team that is making improvements every time they step on the court with the loss to the Generals the first game since playing River View Sept. 24.
Many coaches, including Bouldin, have praised Bluefield for the improvement they have made not just from last season but from the previous match between the teams.
“We’ve had a lot of complements from a lot of people of just how well they play even if we’re not winning they’re still playing well and they still play as a team,” Watkins said.
In the fourth set Montcalm build a 21-9 lead but then Bluefield flew back into the set with the next six points and cut the decide to five before the Generals were able to close out the match.
Montcalm travels to Summers County Thursday and Bluefield heads to River View the same day.
