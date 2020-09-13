MONTCALM — Last week, both Montcalm and PikeView opened their respective 2020 football seasons to disappointing defeats.
Hopefully, one of the two Mercer County football teams will balance its ledger on Monday.
The Class AA Panthers (0-1) are slated to travel to Class A Montcalm (0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Monday night.
The Generals fell to River View 22-0 in a mutual season opener at Montcalm last Saturday. Montcalm was held to 108 yards rushing and 58 yards passing by the Raiders, who rushed for 274 yards and passed for 32.
The Panthers lost 71-0 at Coal City on Sept. 5, hurt by turnovers and the legs of Independence running back Atticus Goodson, who rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.
PikeView’s game Friday against James Monroe has been canceled with Monroe County remaining in orange for the upcoming week in the County Alert System but the Panthers have found a new opponent for that day in a road trip to River View. The Generals will travel to Raleigh County for a game against Liberty Friday night before a tentatively schedule game against James Monroe Monday, Sept. 21. That game is dependent on Monroe dropping to yellow in next Saturday’s release of the color-coded map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.