MONTCALM — A balanced scoring effort from the Montcalm High girls basketball team pushed the Generals past Independence 45-31 Tuesday night for their second win of the season.
Megan Lester led the Generals with 15 points and Olivia Alexander scored 12 points.
Montcalm had a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter where they exploded for 20 points having scored just 25 points in the three previous quarters combined. Independence only scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
Kayleigh Hodge chipped in nine points and seven rebounds for the Generals. Setting up her teammates was Jaden Lambert with four assists along with six points.
Independence was led by 16 points from Emily Suddreth.
Montcalm hosts Richwood Friday at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Independence 71, Montcalm 61: Independence spoiled the season opening game for Montcalm in a high-scoring affair Tuesday.
The Generals were led by Leon Lambert who had a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Noah White was the other scorer in double-digits for Montcalm with 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Independence was led 28 points from Michael McKinney and Jared Cannady had 10 points.
Blake Pendergrass had nine points and 12 rebounds while Keith Kosinar scored nine points making three 3-pointers.
Montcalm hosts Richwood Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tazewell 69, Princeton 66: A three-pointer from Taylor Ray with two second left was the difference Tuesday night in a Tazewell victory over Princeton.
Ray led the Bulldogs with 22 points and Brooke Rowe scored 20 points.
Princeton’s top scorer was Taylor Scott with 30 points and Sadie Boggess chipped in 10 points. Freshman Kylie Conner also had 10 points.
Tazewell had an eight-point lead at half time but Princeton chipped away to tie it before Ray won it with a three-pointer.
Lexi Herald scored nine points for the Bulldogs and freshman Mallorie Whittaker had eight.
Princeton heads on the road to play Westside Thursday while Tazewell hosts PikeView the same day.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Princeton 43, Bluefield 34: A 21-point scoring outburst from EJ Washington led Princeton past Bluefield (1-1) Tuesday night.
Bluefield was led by Kam Gore with nine points.
There is almost a week off for Bluefield before it hosts Graham Monday.
Princeton 42, Bluefield 32: Tyquan Worth led the Priceton middle school junior varsity team to a win over Bluefield.
Marquell Lowe scored 12 points for Bluefield.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
