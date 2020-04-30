MONTCALM — Three wins were all that stood between the Montcalm High School softball team and a berth in the 2019 Class A state tournament.
This season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was going to be one of rebuilding for the Lady Generals with a young roster.
“It was a rebuilding year for sure. We were going to have to get experience in several positions and we had a full schedule in hopes to try to do that,” head coach Cindy Havens said.
Montcalm graduated seven of its nine starters last year and only had two seniors on this year’s squad.
The team was going see a number of players stepping into much larger roles for Montcalm and some making their first appearances at the varsity level.
“Every game that we played we were going to get some type of experience because most of these kids did not play varsity,” Havens said.
Replicating the success of the 2019 season was not the focus for the Lady Generals, it was on getting the team experience playing a significant number of innings against high school opponents.
“What we were trying to emphasize this year is to make sure we get these games in so the kids can get the experience to help us out in the next couple of years,” Havens said.
That experience gained this year would help the team develop to where it could challenge in the section and region.
“You have to climb the steps to get to the top,” Havens said.
Each game would have given Havens a chance to see the positives of the team and what they needed to work on so that they could become better for the next game and in playoffs.
“Every game you play you take something from it and that’s what develops you to be the team that you need to be in postseason play,” Havens said.
The team would definitely be learning each game with a tough schedule that Havens had set up to help them improve.
“I do not believe in sugar coating a schedule so I’ve always had a pretty tough schedule for our kids to play,” Havens said.
The 2020 schedule included four games against Princeton, a Class AAA along with a pair of games against Class AA schools Bluefield and PikeView. With all those teams within Mercer County it makes for easy travel for Montcalm.
Although the team will not be able to get any games in, the players should be able to develop on their own for next year as they will be a year older.
“As you get older you do tend to get more mature so hopefully they’ll just mature and get physically stronger so that when it comes time for softball season those things will help develop their game a little bit better,” Havens said.
The canceled season is something that every team is dealing with and an unfortunate challenge that no one wanted but everyone must now overcome.
“I’m sure every softball team and every coach of a softball team was disheartened and upset and discourage but things happen and you just have to learn to cope with them and make the best out of the situation so hopefully my kids will do something that helps their skill level on their own,” Havens said.
