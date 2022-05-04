MONTCALM — Natalie Sigmon struck out nine and walked two, going the distance to collect the win in Montcalm’s Class A, Region 3, Section 1 tournament victory over visiting Mount View, on Wednesday. The Lady Generals prevailed 6-3.
Taylor White led the Lady Generals at bat, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Jaden Lambert had a hit and an RBI for Montcalm, which travels to Bradshaw today for a win-or-go-home sectional showdown with McDowell County rival River View.
Tori Sizemore, Kaileigh Hodges and Autumn Williams each drove in runs for the Lady Generals.
Caidence Shatley took the loss in relief for the Lady Golden Knights after taking over in the third inning for starter Nyasia Carrington.
Hannah Cox had a single and two RBIs for Mount View. Ty’Quashia Wray had hit and an RBI. Carrington and Kayla Shatley both had hits.
James Monroe 9, River View 1
LINDSIDE — Bryleigh Thomas scattered five hits over five innings, allowing only one run in the top-seeded Lady Mavericks’ sectional home field victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Haley Hunnicutt had a double and two RBIs to pace James Monroe’s nine-hit attack. Kaydence Weikle went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Thomas went 2-for-3, Shaylin Wickline had a double and three RBIs and Chloe Shires had a lead-off triple and a run scored.
Hannah Honosky went 2-for-3 for River View. Brooke Fuller, Chloe Mitchem and Morgan Marek each had a hit for the Lady Raiders. Sarah Matney had an RBI.
The Lady Mavericks will await the outcome of tonight’s loser’s bracket semifinals, facing the winner of that game on Friday. James Monroe must be beaten twice to surrender the sectional crown to the challenger.
Princeton 7, Oak Hill 5
OAK HILL — Abigail Jenkins hit a pair of home runs and collected three RBIs and the Lady Tigers stayed alive in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament with a win over the Lady Red Devils.
Princeton travels to Beckley to face top-seeded Woodrow Wilson tonight.
Hayden Jones went 4-for-5 with two RBIs to spark the Lady Tigers' 14-hit outburst. Riley Riggs went 3-for-5, Peyton Agnew went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Abbigail Farley went 2-for-4.
Emma Johnson struck out 10 as she went the distance for Princeton in the eight-inning game, which the Tigers tied up at five with a two-run rally in the top of the seventh. Johnson allowed three runs off five hits.
