MONTCALM — The longest unbeaten streak in Montcalm football history continued on Friday night as the Generals took command of a muddy rain-soaked playing surface on their way to a 40-8 win over visiting Hundred, on Friday night.
Jaylen Younger completed 10 of 15 passing attempts for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Montcalm attack.
Jayden Price had a 67-yard scoring run for the Generals (5-0), who finished with 119 yards total rushing on the night.
Ryland Parks led the home field defense with 12 tackles on the night. Jeremy Shrewsbury also loomed large on that side of the footbll with six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Betsy Lane 36,
Hurley 28
HURLEY, Va. — Landon Bailey had three touchdown for the Rebels in a hard-fought loss to visiting Betsy Lane, Ky.
Bailey scored on runs of 5, 10 and 38 yards. He finished with 122 yards rushing for Hurley (4-2).
Eddie Hurley added a 7-yard touchdown run for the Rebels, who are open next week but will return to action versus Honaker at home on Oct. 14.
Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6
CLINTWOOD, Va. — Cannon Hill had a scoring reception and two touchdown runs and Ridgeview collected a win over the visiting Blue Tornado.
Hill initiated scoring with his 11-yard TD reception from Ryan O’Quinn, later adding scoring runs of 2 and 12 yards.
O’Quinn threw for 104 yards, including the scoring strike to Hill. He had one interception. He also rushed for 54 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run.
Ian Hartsock paced Ridgeview (5-0) with 73 yards rushing, including a 4-yard TD plunge in the third period.
Richlands evaded the shutout in the fourth quarter on Andrew Boyd’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Dupree.
The Blue Tornado plays Tazewell at home next Friday.
Thursday game
Narrows 29, Holston 27
NARROWS, Va. — Caleb Casey’s 55-yard scoring fumble return for a score to put the visiting Cavaliers on the doorstep of forcing overtime but the subsequent 2-point conversion failed, preserving a victory for the Green Wave on a game moved to a Thursday kickoff to avoid hurricane-related weather.
Narrows quarterback Aidan McGlothlin completed 18 of 22 passing attempts for 208 yards, including touchdown passes of 19 and 8 yards to Carson Crigger and a 23 yard touchdown pass to Kolier Pruett. He also had 16 carries for 52 rushing yards.
Crigger finished with eight catches for 96 yards while Pruett had eight catches for 96 yards.
Running back Sam Albert had 14 carries for 70 yards, including a 1-yard TD plunge that initiated scoring for the Green Wave in the first quarter.
Noah Tweed had an 85 yard kickoff return to get Holston (3-2) back into the ball game, later hitting Dillon Bott with a 6-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter prior to Casey’s big defensive play.
Dustin Bott had 10 carries for 44 yards and Merrick Kestner had 12 carries for 43 yards.
Narrows travels to Parry McCluer for a Pioneer District game next Friday.
