MONTCALM — The Montcalm football program had been figuring to one day cross paths with Wahama on a gridiron. It’s just happening a little bit sooner than originally expected.
While various teams all across West Virginia keep getting mired in COVID-19 related cancellations, quarantines and other setbacks, the Generals (0-5) just keep marching onward.
Montcalm’s quest for victory proceeds tomorrow to Mason County, where they’ll take on Wahama (2-3). Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
The White Falcons lost their first three outings, but have been on a two-game winning streak with victories over Hannan (50-14) and Hundred (67-22).
“We had been in contact with Wahama about scheduling and when it looked like Ravenswood wasn’t going to get to play, they asked if we were open this week. We’d been open this week the whole time, so we scheduled it,” said Mount View head coach Adam Havens.
In a normal year, teams midway through the season might look forward to an open date to heal up and prepare for the regular season stretch. Havens’ team is in relative good health, however, and under the circumstances the impulse is to seize every opportunity to play that presents itself.
“We had two kids out last week and we’ll hopefully have everybody back this week,” said Havens, who said his kids are undaunted by travel.
“We usually go to Hundred every other year, which is near Morgantown. [Wahama] is about 30 minutes north of Hannan, which we play every year. It’s the farthest road trip of the year, but nothing we’re not used to”
When the White Falcons have won, they’ve won big. They line up in a spread offense and like to make a lot of things happen in space.
Quarterback Andrew Roush tends to accrue more rushing yardage than passing yardage per game — not infrequently in triple digits. But when he throws, it’s often for a deep score. Versatile backs Kase Steward and Aaron Henry and Gavin Stiltner are also threats.
“They seem to be pretty athletic. It should be a very competitive game. They’re an up and coming program. I think they have several young athletes that they’re pretty high on for the future. It should be a pretty good game,” Havens said.
“We feel like we’ve turned a corner in the last couple of weeks. We’ve tried to concentrate on our inside running game and our screen game. We feel like we’re getting the hang of those things. We showed some promise in that area last week. We hope to continue to progress in that.
Center Markus Thomason has emerged as a leader of Montcalm’s offensive front and the offense as a whole. Ethan Nichols has moved from quarterback to slot receiver to make the most of his athleticism.
“Last week was the first week we moved Ethan to the slot receiver to try to get his skill set more on the edge and out in space. Kevin Robertson stepped in and played his first game at quarterback, so we’re hoping to build on the reps and game experience he got there,” Havens said.
While the offense has continued to develop, Havens believes the Montcalm defense must make its presence known for the Generals to have a chance to win this road challenge.
“I think our key is aggression on defense. We’ve got to be aggressive defensively and we’ve got to get stops,” said Havens.
“Stopping opposing offenses is something we’ve struggled on in the first half of the season. We’ve made adjustments to our defensive scheme ... and we’re hoping we can get a little more aggression, get stops, and our offense can put some points up.”
