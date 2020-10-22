MEADOW BRIDGE — After five consecutive weeks of road games the Montcalm High School football team played at home last week.
The first home game since the opening week saw the Generals pick up their first victory of the season 41-18 over Hannan.
“It’s always sweeter to play at home and definitely more fun to win at home,” said head coach Adam Havens.
The Generals (1-6) head back on the road Friday as the play Meadow Bridge at 7 p.m. looking forward to building on the momentum and confidence the team got last week.
“We hope we can carry that on throughout this week and into the last couple games,” Havens said.
Meadow Bridge (2-2) which didn’t play its first game until October 2 will be a difficult challenge coming off a momentum-building 40-14 win over Van Tuesday.
The Generals have not won any of the 12 previous meetings including a 33-0 loss last year.
“I know that Coach (Dwayne) Reichard will have them prepared… him and his staff they do a phenomenal job of preparing their kids, scouting their opponents and then running their offense,” Havens said.
Offensively the Wildcats will run a spread offense they changed to last year that can air the ball out and also be successful on the ground.
Quarterback Dylan Adkins leads the team and threw six touchdown passes during Tuesday night’s victory. He was also very efficient completing 14 of 19 passes for 285 yards.
His main target was Tyler Martin who caught seven passes, three for touchdowns, for 182 yards on the night. Ayden Redden also caught a touchdown pass as five players had receptions.
Running back Hunter Claypool is a threat running and catching the ball. He had 119 yards rushing and two touchdown catches against Van after scoring three times on the ground last Friday against Summers County.
The Generals believe they have the players on the defensive side of the ball that can slow down the Wildcats and the strong performance on defense last Friday showed the players they could do what was asked of them.
“We feel confident that we do have the players that can make those plays and last week helped to build their confidence in themselves to be able to make those plays that we’re asking them to make,” Havens said.
Montcalm played a very aggressive defense against Hannan last week that did not allow a first down until the final drive of the first half and negative 26 rushing yards at the break.
Against Meadow Bridge they won’t be able to replicate the aggressiveness with different players in as Montcalm cannot only focus on stopping the rushing attack.
“With Meadow Bridge’s multiple looks and multiple formations it makes being as aggressive as we were last week a little more difficult just because the shape of the defense is going to have to look a little different but we still want to keep our aggressiveness as much as possible,” Havens said.
The Generals are coming off their best game offensively racking up 424 yards including 318 on the ground.
They were led by quarterback Kevin Robertson who rushed for 164 yards and threw for an additional 96 yards on three completed passes.
“We knew when we moved him to quarterback that his strength was going to be running the ball but he’s actually progressed quicker throwing the ball than we even expected so its been a really nice transition for us,” Havens said.
Robertson threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Nichols who also scored on a 76-run.
Sophomore running back Noah White showcased his speed with a pair of long touchdowns. He went untouched on a 63-yard rush three minutes into the game and then returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score to end the first half.
“His strong suit right now is his speed and once he gets a crease its going to be hard for anybody to catch him,” Havens said.
