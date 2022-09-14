MONTCALM — Two Mercer County football teams remain unbeaten headed into their fourth contests of the season.
One of them — Princeton — is open this week. The other one is Montcalm.
The Generals are one of the smaller Class A football programs in West Virginia although not entirely the smallest. It’s been a while since Montcalm has gotten off to a 3-0 start in football. As in: never before. This is a first.
“In 2005 I think I think we were 2-1 over our firt three games. That was our best season start,” said Generals head coach Craig Havens, whose team takes on VHSL Class 1 opponent Craig County (1-0) at home on Friday night.
“I think, just our overall defense has been what I’ve been the most pleased with. We’ve given up 28 points over our last three games but only two defensive touchdowns have been allowed over all three games combined,” Havens said.
“We feel like we’re playing very good defensively. We’re being very good attacking the ball in the running game. and then our pass defense has been pretty efficient at stopping other teams when they go to the air,” said Havens.
The Generals offense hasn’t exactly led any grass grow under its feet. Montcalm opened with a 42-6 win over Phelps, Ky. The Gens defeated Twin Valley 46-14 on Week 2 and collected a 24-8 victory at Paden City last week.
Havens, a Montcalm alumni, was the program’s first player invited to the North-South Classic in 2006, but had to decline his spot on the roster due to a previous obligation. This past summer, Devin Green became the first Montcalm player to appear in the North-South Classic in South Charleston.
Montcalm has a lean roster, but everybody plays and there is very little dropoff in the skill positions or linemen. In past seasons, the Generals often found themselves going for moon shots offensively. Now they’re better at establishing sustained drives.
“We’ve been able to be pretty balanced in most games, We can drive the football the length of the field if needed and keep the defenses off-balance,” Havens said.
Part of that Montcalm’s new equilibrium includes more kids in the mix who enjoy the physical aspect of the game, which results in more consistent blocking and tackling.
“Offensively in the past we’ve had kids with a lot of athletic ability who weren’t necessarily that physical. Defensively, we’ve had to struggle sometimes to find that aggression. But now we have kids that really enjoy sticking their noses in there and enjoy getting those defensive stops that can turn a game around,” Havens said.
The Rockets only have one game under their belts, a 20-14 season-opening win versus Bland County. Craig’s second and third games had to be called off due to injuries and illness — including COVID-19 — having depleted their roster to the point they could not play.
Havens believes his opponent is eager to get back to business and collect another win.
“We know that they’re going to come in hungry, obviously. It kind of makes us more of the hunted instead of the team that’s trying to prove themselves — even though we still feel like we are that team in our locker room. We’re trying to prove week in and week out that our team is worthy,” Havens said.
“Craig County is a very physical team. They’re very disciplined. They run the double wing offense, which makes it difficult to find the ball sometimes. So we’ve got to be disciplined on defense and hope we can slow them down and make plays on offense,” he said.
“It’s been a good run. Our kids are playing reall good football and we’re excited to see what happens,” Havens said.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.