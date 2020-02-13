MONTCALM — Turnovers carry a double penalty, depriving your offense a chance to score while setting your opponents up for easy baskets.
A short-handed Montcalm girls basketball squad got a demonstration of that on Thursday evening, giving the ball up 35 times in a 63-34 loss to the Lady Cavaliers of Greenbrier West in the Montcalm High gym.
In the second contest, the boys from Greenbrier County ran past the Generals 81-43.
The Lady Cavs (11-9) shared the ball, getting 19 points from senior Julie Agee and 15 each from Kenley Posten and Camryn Dorsey.
Greenbrier West Coach Mark Agee, Julie’s father, said that those three, and Brooklyn Morgan, are counted on as the team’s leading scorers.
“When they’re all three or four on, it helps us a lot,” the coach said.
The visitors’ cause was augmented by a series of presses that gave the Lady Generals (8-11) trouble.
“We usually press, either with a three-quarters press or a man-to-man press, every game we play,” Mark Agee said.
Montcalm coach Cindy Havens said that the presses were not the source of most of the Lady Generals’ giveaways.
“Most of our turnovers came when we tried to run our half-court offense,” she said. “Our passes were kind of weak and iffy tonight.”
The Lady Cavaliers went on a 9-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 14-2 lead. A steal and a layup by Raelyn Palmer capped the first half scoring, leaving West with a 31-13 edge.
Early in the third period, Morgan took a hard fall under the basket and injured her back. Though she was conscious and moved her limbs, she was taken from the gym on a wheeled stretcher.
The injury produced a 40-minute delay before play resumed.
Montclm’s leading scorers were Kayleigh Hodges with 10 points, while Meagan Lester and Kayton Perkins had eight points apiece.
Havens was without a key player, Olivia Alexander, who “took a hard hit” in a game on Tuesday, the coach said.
“We thought the best thing to do was not to play her,” Havens said.
She was proud of her team’s effort despite the lopsided score.
“My girls give 110 percent all the time,” Havens said.
“No one can take that from them. They never quit.”
The Greenbrier West boys (14-3) were led by Chase Hagy’s 22 points in an exciting run-and-gun encounter with the Generals (3-16). The Cavs went on a 16-2 scoring splurge midway through the first half to take control.
Noah White had 18 points to pace Montcalm, and Ethan Nichols added nine.
