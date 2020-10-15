MONTCALM — Winless Hannan, it’s roster whittled down to less than 20 players, is slated to make the long road trip from Ashton to take on Montcalm Friday night.
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. Immediate household members including parents and siblings and also grandparents may attend.
In addition to having a deeper roster, the Generals (0-6) have the advantage of possessing three times the live game situation reps as the Wildcats (0-2), who had an open date between its 12-6 loss to Federal Hocking, Ohio on Oct. 2.
Montcalm is fresh off a 66-29 road loss at Wahama and certainly won’t be taking anything for granted tomorrow night.
“We’ll hopefully have everybody back this week again. We’re getting ready for Game 7 and it’s the first time we’ve had a home game since Week 1. We’re excited, for sure,” said Montcalm head coach Adam Havens.
“Last week was a long trip. We played well offensively in the first half and scored on two of our first three possessions in the first quarter. We really got the ball down the field in the passing game,” said Havens, whose team has been shut out twice this season, but all told averages around 12 points per game thus far.
The offense, which is led by Ethan Nichols and Kevin Robertson — either of whom could line up at quarterback — has something to show for its hard work.
Defensively, it’s been another story. The Generals have allowed 45.5 points per outing. That’s admittedly not a good look and was the primary cause of Montcalm’s eventual undoing last week.
“Defensively we gave up a lot of yards and a lot of points and we just couldn’t keep up the [offensive] production throughout the whole entire game,” Havens said. “But for the most part, our first quarter production was very good.”
What Hannan may have going for it is a revenge motive, of sorts.
Wildcats head coach Kellie Thomas became the first female head football coach in West Virginia history when she took the Hannan post in 2018. Thomas, a former Marshall University athletic trainer, made history again last season when a 34-26 win over Manchester, Ohio, marked the first victory in history by a female football coach in West Virginia.
In the wake of that historic and highly-publicized win — which also broke an 18-game Hannan losing streak in football — the Generals harshed the Wildcats’ mellow the following week, beating Hannan 22-12 at Ashton.
In spite of the uniqueness of it all — Hannan’s roster includes some female position players — Havens knows Thomas is no novelty act and neither is her squad, sparse though the Wildcats roster may be.
“They run the ball well. They rely a lot on the running game. Their disciplined in their approach. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and they’re a physical group,” Havens said.
“Size-wise, we match up pretty well. I think this might be the first team we’ve played all year where we have more players than the opposing team. I think the roster has only 14 or 15 players. We feel like we may have a little bit of an advantage speed wise on the edges offensively,” he said.
“Down the field in the passing game, we may be able to take advantage of some of the things they do defensively,” he said.
While the Wildcats have only two games to account for their offensive production, they haven’t been shut out yet. Havens’ defense is going to have to come up with some stops along the way if the Generals intend to collect their first win of the 2020 campaign.
“We need to finish plays defensively. We need to have more than one person attacking the ball carrier ... just finishing plays. We get in position to stop the ball and miss a tackle,” Havens said.
“That’s the biggest thing we’ve worked on the last couple of weeks and last week we started to see some signs of it. But we didn’t do it consistently,” he said.
“Schematically, we’re going to try to change things up and try to get as many people in the box as we can ... maybe a six-front. Something to stop their inside running game. We feel like we can contain them on the edges pretty well. But their inside running game is what we’re trying to stop this week.”
