MONTCALM — Kaileigh Hodges had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Lady Generals rolled to a 67-26 win over visiting Mount View on Friday night.
Summer Williams added 16 points for the Lady Generals (10-6). Taylor White added eight points.
Ty’Quashia Ray scored 11 points to lead the Lady Golden Knights.
Montcalm travels to Liberty-Raleigh today for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
Midland Trail 42, MCA 38
MIDLAND TRAIL — Megan Gill scored 25 to pace Midland Trail in a win over the visiting Lady Cavaliers.
Addison Isaacs scored 13
Karis Trump scored 15 points for the Lady Cavaliers and Kayley Trump scored 10.
MCA begins WVCAT tournament play on Thursday.
Boys Games
James Monroe 105, Richwood 43
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen scored 21 points and Shad Sauvage fired up 20 and the Mavericks felled the visiting Lumberjacks in a triple-digit collective scoring spree.
Collin Fox added 14 points for James Monroe, while Haiden Huffman and Cooper Ridgeway scored nine points apiece and Cameron Thomas chimed in with eight.
Braden Spence scored 19 to pace Richwood and Cooper Donahue added 13 points.
Nicholas County 68, PikeView 60
SUMMERSVILLE — Colby Pishner exploded for 37 points and the Grizzlies collected a win from the visiting Panthers.
Gate Groggs added 19 points for Nicholas County.
Jared Vestal scored 26 to lead PikeView. David Thomas added 13 points and Dylan Blake scored 10.
Summers County 53, Montcalm 37
HINTON — Cruz Testerman led Summers County with a triple-double in 53-37 victory over Montcalm on Friday.
Testerman finished with 19 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds, while Peyton Miller had nine and Brandon Isaac tossed in eight for the Bobcats.
Noah White had nine points to lead Montcalm.
Summers County (7-9) travels to Independence today at 5:30 p.m. Montcalm (4-13) will play in the WVHIT today at South Harrison.
Boys Middle School
Montcalm 33, MCA 28
PRINCETON — Donovan Reed scored 15 points to lead the Generals past the homestanding Cavs.
Eli Patton had 11 points to pace MCA and Bo Patton had seven.
Girls Middle School
MCA 34, Montcalm 14
PRINCETON — Ella Botts scored 15 to pace the Lady Cavs over the visiting Lady Generals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.