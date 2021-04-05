MONTCALM — Makenzie Crews scored 14 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead Montcalm to a 56-27 win over visiting Meadow Bridge on Monday night.
Olivia Alexander, Summer Williams and Kaleigh Hodges scored eight points apiece.
Charity Rechard scored eight points to pace
Montcalm (10-4) plays Liberty-Raleigh at home tonight at 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Greater Beckley 45, Mount View 34: Jordan McInnis scored 15 points to lead the Crusaders past the Golden Knights on Monday.
Tony Bailey scored nine points to pace Mount View.
The Knights play Mercer Christian at home tonight. Mount View travels to Bradshaw for its rematch with River View on Thursday.
Late Boys Basketball
Oak Hill 56, Bluefield 50: Logan Hyder scored 18 points to lead Bluefield to a 56-50 win at Oak Hill on Saturday.
Caleb Fuller 10 added 10 points for the Beavers.
Jacob Perdue scored 25 points for the Red Devils. Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 14 points and Camden Craddock contributed 11.
Princeton 77, Westside 48: Laylay Wilburn scored 25 points and the Tigers chewed up the Renegades at the NRCC Tournament in Beckley, on Saturday.
Ethan Parsons scored 16 points for the Tigers, Garret Goins scored 13 and Chase Hancock put up 11/
Ethan Blackburn scored 19 points for Westside.
Middle School
Boys Basketball
PikeView 46, Eastern Greenbrier 26: Austin Bennett scored 14 points to lead PikeView. Drew Damewood added 11. Joe Baker led Eastern Greenbrier with. PikeView’s JV won 46-23. Ryan Robinette scored 11 points and Jace Gum scored 10.
