MONTCALM — The Montcalm football program’s best regular season since 2005 ended on a down note, with visiting Webster County capitalizing on six turnovers en route to a 24-6 win at Montcalm on Friday night.
Five of Montcalm’s turnovers occurred in the first half with two contibuting to Webster scoring drives.
The Generals (8-2) posted their best campaign since going 8-2 in 2005, a year that saw Montcalm miss the Class A playoffs despite finishing 16th in the rankings. The Gens were No. 15 headed into Friday’s game and may get knocked off this year’s Class A playoff bubble due to an upset victory by Tyler Consolidated on Friday night.
Montcalm quarterback Jaylen Younger completed 12-of-22 pass attempts for 112 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown toss to Tristen Cline and a 36-yard TD pass to Trent Nunn.
Logan Carver finished with 122 yards total offense for the Generals.
Graham 47, Marion 13
MARION — Ty’drez Clements rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns add Brayden Meadows passed for 85 yards and a score while rushing for another and the G-Man wrapped up a 10-0 regular season finish at Hurricane Stadium.
Clements scored on runs of 51 and 14 yards. Meadows, who initiated scoring in the first quarter on a short run, completed 6 of 8 pass attempts with no interceptions. He hit Aiden Wallace with a 45-yard scoring strike.
Chris Edwards had a 14-yard scoring run and Tristan Hass had a fumble return for a score.
The G-Men (10-0) begin the Class 2 playoffs at home next week, facing an opponent yet to be determined at Mitchell Stadium.
James Monroe 35, Summers County 7
HINTON — Bradie Carr rushed for 129 yards and a 1 yard scoring run and the Mavericks wrapped up a 10-0 regular season finish with a road victory over the rival Bobcats.
Cooper Ridgeway, who initiated JM scoring with his 10 yard touchdown run in the second quarter, finished with 114 yards rushing on the night. He also had a 6-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Layton Dowdy completed 4-of-7 passing attempts for 82 yards, including a 64 yard touchdown throw to Carr.
Hayden Parker had seven tackles for James Monroe, including two for a loss of 6 yards. Grainger Gore had eight tackles with two for a loss of 6 and Jacob Proffitt had seven tackles, including three for a loss of 4.
The Mavericks, who were ranked No. 2 in the WVSSAC Class A rankings headed in, await the outcome of all West Virginia’s season-ending games before determining who they’ll play in next week’s opening round of the playoffs.
