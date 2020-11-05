HINTON — In a match of momentum swings, Summers County finished strong.
The Lady Bobcats advanced to the Class A Region 3, Section 2 volleyball championship, downing Montcalm 3-1 Wednesday night in Hinton.
After going up 2-0 in the match and 15-9 in the third set — their largest lead of the night — the Lady Bobcats dropped the set 25-23 and started the fourth set down 9-4 prompting Summers head coach Kelly Brogan to call a timeout.
"I told them we were letting too many balls hit the floor," Brogan said. "And we better move and get after it. I asked them if they wanted to win or go home. I think sometimes we get a little nervous and no one wants to be the one to make a mistake and we'll have those balls that will hit. I just try to motivate them. We have to get a pass, a set and a hit so we try to get that to set in and it did there."
The advice worked as Summers rallied to cap the match with a 25-16 win in the set.
Rallies weren't uncommon throughout the match.
In the first set the Lady Bobcats pulled away to win 25-20 after tying at 15 and overcame a 14-11 deficit in the second to win 25-22, using their size advantage up from in the form of Grace Harvey and sisters Gavin and Sully Pivont.
"Gavin was off a little at first and was reluctant to hit but she got going," Brogan said. "They all played big. Montcalm is good at covering the floor so we had to get a kill to try and score so they all three played big and covered for us."
Down 15-9, the Lady Generals rallied in the third set, running off five straight points, eventually going up 22-21 before closing 25-23 to get back in the contest.
"I told them the same thing I always tell them, that that they have what it takes," Montcalm head coach Tara Fortune said. "All they had to do was put it together. I think sometimes we're counted out too early and teams forget about that fighting spirit so we come out and battle and take people by surprise and I think that's how that third set went our way."
Momentum continued to favor the visitors into the fourth set, but Summers rallied from a 10-5 deficit to take the lead at 12-11. Afterwards the Lady Bobcats led by at least two points throughout the decisive set, winning 25-16.
Summers County will now host James Monroe, a team that handed the Lady Bobcats one of their six losses this season, beating them 3-2 on Sept. 24 in Lindside.
"We went through a five set thriller with James Monroe at their place," Brogan said. "We were up on them in the fifth set and I thought we were going to pull it out and they tied it at 15 and came back. They're just tough. They don't have any weak spots and have a pretty big middle that was hard on us. She was blocking well and we weren't getting much offense against her. We were always on our heels, trying to find holes and couldn't really get our offense going. It was a tough game and we'll have to be our best to defeat them."
Summers County will host James Monroe tonight at 6 p.m in the sectional championship match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.