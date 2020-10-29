MONTCALM — You don’t need a pocket calculator to figure out that the Montcalm football team is going to finish under .500 no matter what happens over the next two weeks. A winning season just isn’t in the cards for the Generals this year.
On the other hand, Montcalm (1-7) is able to lay claim to something this year that many other teams in the state of West Virginia cannot.
In the face of all the COVID-19 disruptions that 2020 has thrown in front of everyone, the Generals have already managed to put together and play what very nearly amounts to a normal, complete regular season slate.
“It’s actually a shocker,” said Montcalm head football coach Adam Havens, whose team will face its ninth consecutive opponent of the 2020 season when it takes on Clay-Battelle at Prudich Stadium in. 6 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.
“Really, it’s very surprising that we’ve been able to play nine games to this point. I was looking and I’m not sure we counted it right, but it looks like we’re one of maybe 10 schools in the state that have played eight games to this point in Class A,” Havens said.
“Playing one was the goal, really. Our goal was to get to the first game and see what happens. To be able to play eight straight games with no bye week ... we’ve been lucky. We’ve been very fortunate,” he said.
A case in point: the Cee Bees (2-1) will be seeing the field for only the fourth time in 2020.
Unlike some of Montcalm’s hastily-negotiated opponents this season, the Generals’ meeting with Ryan Wilson’s Blacksville program was sorted out months ago.
“We scheduled it back in the summer. We were originally open this week anyway and Coach Wilson at Clay Battelle called and they needed an away game, which was fortunate for us because I needed a home game. He was willing to come down. We scheduled it and it’s been in the works the whole time,” Havens said.
“It wasn’t like an originally scheduled game, as far as being a contracted game that we’d planned on scheduling. But when Virginia changed their seasons to the spring it kind of opened things up for us and opened some things up for him as well. That’s how we got to where we are,” he said.
Led by running backs Carson Shriver and Sean Hays, the Cee Bees have collected victories over Valley Wetzel (48-13) and Conotton Valley, Ohio (34-6) since starting up after a six-week pandemic-related layoff.
“They have a pretty strong running game. I’ve talked to a couple of people who’ve told me about it,” Havens said. “This will be their fourth game. So they’re still in the early stage of the season as far as their growing pains, I guess. We’re obviously moving parts all the time, trying to figure out what’s going to work the best. It should be a good matchup,” he said.
The biggest position change for the Generals during the latter part of their season has been moving Kevin Robertson to quarterback, giving the Generals a solid passer and strong inside runner and freeing up former QB Ethan Nichols to utililze his speed and quickness in space a lot more unpredictably than he otherwise might when taking the snaps.
“We’ve been throwing the ball well pretty well the last few games. Kevin Robertson is making better decisions in both the running and the passing game. He’s reading defenses a little better,” Havens said. “Our run blocking ... we feel like that’s getting better week-to-week. We definitely believe that offense is our strong point right now,” Havens said.
