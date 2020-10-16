MONTCALM — A dominant first quarter propelled the Montcalm High School football team to its first win of the season Friday night at Prudich Stadium.
The Generals jumped out to a 20-0 lead through 12 minutes behind a strong rushing attack and aggressive defense to beat Hannan 41-18 in only the second home game of the season. Montcalm was coming off a five-game road stretch.
Montcalm (1-6) opened up on defense, sending Hannan (0-3) backwards on two of its first three plays before a punt.
On the second offensive play for the Generals, Noah White found a hole up the middle thanks to solid blocking and burst 63 yards for his first score of the season. Just prior, White had the sack on the third down of the Wildcats’ opening possession.
After another rush attempt went for negative yards, Hannan started to pass the ball with the first completion going five yards. It was the first completed pass of the season for the Wildcats. It’s next passing attempt was picked off by Ethan Nichols.
A long run from quarterback Kevin Robertson was followed by a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nichols halfway through the first quarter.
The Generals defense continued to create pressure in the backfield and did not allow a first down in the opening period.
Nichols wrapped up the scoring for the first quarter when he took a fake punt 76 yards down the sideline for his second touchdown of the season. Nichols rushed for 86 yards and caught two passes for 45 yards.
The orchestrator of the offense for Montcalm was Robertson, who rushed for 164 yards and threw for an additional 96. He added a four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Hannan drove down the field late in the second quarter picking up three first downs and a touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Logan Barker to Gage Burris.
Barker threw for 96 of the Wildcats’ 111 passing yards and found success on the ground with 98 yards. Burris caught five of those passes for 90 yards.
The first half scoring didn’t end there. White took the ensuing kickoff and ran it back 75 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was rushed in by Markus Thomason, who usually plays on the offensive line.
Both teams struggled to find the end zone in the second half with Burris catching a 23-yard pass from Barker with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Robertson completed the Generals’ scoring on a 21-yard dash with 80 seconds remaining in the ballgame.
Montcalm rushed for 318 yards and had 96 yards through the air in the best performance for the team this season.
To finish the game there was a moment of exemplary sportsmanship as Montcalm allowed Hannan’s Nathaniel Wilson, a player who is autistic, to score a 71-yard touchdown.
Penalties hurt both teams with them combining for 21 accepted penalties that pushed back the offenses when momentum was on their side.
Montcalm is scheduled to travel to Meadow Bridge next Friday night before playing its final two games of the regular season at home.
at Prudich Stadium
Hannan…… 0 6 0 12 — 18
Montcalm… 20 14 0 7 — 41
Scoring
First Quarter
M — Noah White 63-yard run (Luke Nunn kick) 9:06
M — Ethan Nichols 19-yard pass from Kevin Robertson (Nunn kick) 5:23
M — Nichols 76-yard run (kick missed) 1:29
Second Quarter
M — Robertson 4-yard run (kick missed) 9:44
H — Gage Burris 23-yard pass from Logan Barker (run failed) 13.1
M — White 75-yard kickoff return (Markus Thomason run) 0.0
Fourth Quarter
H — Burris 23-yard pass from Barker (run failed) 4:05
M — Robertson 21-yard run (Nunn kick) 1:20
H — Nathaniel Wilson 71-yard run (run failed) 59.1
Team Statistics
First downs: H 12; M 10. Rush-Yards: H 29-161; M 33-318. Pass yards: H 111; M 96. Comp-Att-Int: H 8-19-1; M 3-8-0. Fumbles-lost: H 3-0; M 3-0. Penalty-Yards: H 9-81; M 12-80. Punts-Avg: H 3-42.3; M 1-18.
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H Logan Barker 14-98, Nathaniel Wilson 1-62, Dylan Starkey 11-16, Gage Burris 3-(-14); M Kevin Robertson 18-164, Ethan Nichols 4-86, Noah White 4-72, Tyler Pigg 4-19, Markus Thomason 1-3.
Passing: H Logan Barker 6-13-2 td-96-0 int, Gage Burris 2-6-0 td-15-1 int; M Kevin Robertson 3-7-1 td-96-0 int, Ethan Nichols 0-1-0 td-0-0 int.
Receiving: H Gage Burris 5-90, Logan Barker 2-15, Dylan Starkey 1-6; M Ethan Nichols 2-45, Grayson Thomason.
Turnovers: H none; M Ethan Nichols interception.
