MONTCALM — When seniors comprised one third of the Montcalm High School football team roster last year, it was inevitable that many new players were going to be relied on for the 2020 season.
Those players who learned and prepared themselves in smaller roles on the Generals second consecutive 2-8 seasons will now be thrust into the spotlight.
“We have old faces but a lot of them are stepping up into bigger roles after losing nine seniors last year,” said Adam Havens, Montcalm head football coach.
The third-year coach is pleased with the work that the players have been doing in the off-season and in practice. The Generals are in search of a third winning season in program history, the last of which occurred in 2012.
Three seniors this year have experience starting on one or both sides of the ball last year. They are highly motivated by the opportunity to lead the Generals.
“They’ve been working, they’ve been grinding every day, pushing the older guys in previous years at practice and now it’s their turn, their time to shine and they’ve really embraced that,” Havens said.
Replacing two-year starter Doug Belcher at quarterback for Montcalm is Ethan Nichols. The senior is fairly inexperienced but has dual-threat ability. Havens sees him as a stronger rusher than passer currently.
“Ethan has grasped the offense pretty quickly. He’s working hard and we’re expecting to have some growing pains early on with Ethan,” Havens said. “He gives us a bigger threat in the run game.”
With Nichols and a tandem of players in the backfield in Ryland Parks and Tyler Pigg, the expectation is to have a strong rushing attack with the passing game complementing it.
“We feel like running is probably our strong suit right now and the quick passing game is where we’re going to make most of our plays in the passing game,” Havens said.
The Generals only returned one starter on the offensive line in Markus Thomason but Havens has a number of players with experience in the trenches, including Kobie Neal, Caleb Webb and Blake Hodge.
After only scoring an average of 13 points per game last year, the focus this year will be on getting the ball to the players that Havens feels the Generals can rely upon to make plays. Once the ball is in their hands, they can used their athleticism to make the most of the opportunities in front of them.
“Get the ball out to our athletes in space and let them do what they do. That is something that Ethan is really good at ... just getting the ball out quick and letting his teammates make a play,” Havens said.
Grayson Thomason, Kevin Robertson and Zach Havens will be Nichols’ top targets through the air in addition to Pigg and Parks out of the backfield.
Only a freshman, Parks is already a big kid at six-foot-one and will be a starter on both sides of the ball for the Generals. He will be a tailback on offense and the middle linebacker on defense.
“It’s a huge opportunity for a freshman but he’s ready for that, he’s ready for the challenge and he’s stepping up every day at practice and that’s all we can ask,” Havens said.
Havens sees the defensive line as one of the strong suits of the team with three starters returning from last year: Neal, Markus Thomason and Zach Havens.
Thomason is a strong run-stopper up the middle with Neal and Havens manning the edges. All are able to pressure the quarterback and control the running game.
“They are three guys that have the ability to control the line of scrimmage and give our linebackers room to make plays stopping the run and the pass,” Havens said.
Joining Parks at linebacker is Pigg, a returning starter, while the secondary will see Robertson and Grayson Thomason stepping into larger roles.
Montcalm has allowed at least 30 points a game in both of Havens’ seasons in charge.
“They got some time last year on defense. We’re hoping they can continue that and keep progressing and getting better to shore up that secondary,” Havens said.
