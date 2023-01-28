MONTCALM — Half a dozen Montcalm senior basketball players got a warm senior night greeting from their fans on Friday evening.
The hoop contingent representing the homestanding Generals proceeded to get the Twin Valley Panthers into hot water, rolling to a whopping 61-29 victory on the Craig Havens Court.
Before the final buzzer, almost every player on both rosters had gotten game time. Eight Montcalm players got into the scoring column.
“It was a big moment for everybody,” said Montcalm senior Kobie Neal. “It was fun. We had fun. It was a great experience.”
Fellow senior Noah White said, “It meant everything. … It was more special than any other game. Senior night, it was emotional. We’ve only got a couple of home games left, so we have to enjoy every one.”
Montcalm head coach Adam Havens said, “It’s huge for our senior class. … They bought into what I brought to the program as the head coach, and now it’s starting to pay off. The work and the effort that they give in practice is really starting to translate, on the scoreboard.”
Montcalm (10-5) never trailed as the Generals tuned up for a stretch run at the end of the season.
An inspired defense forced 15 first-half turnovers by Twin Valley (0-16).
Neal said, “Defense, basically, is our whole game. … Those fast-break layups, that’s what gives us our points.”
Senior Zach Fink said, “As long as we constantly keep putting pressure on teams, … forcing steals and turnovers, that’s how we start getting our offensive game started, and that’s where we just get the intensity, and constantly keep going.”
“When the fans get into it, when we’re playing good defense, it just builds us up.”
Havens said, “Early on in the game, our defensive intensity really gave them problems, and allowed us to get some easy baskets and it got our offense flowing. and that’s what you want.
“I preach and preach and preach in practice, ‘We’ve got to make our defense turn into offense.’ and that’s what we did, early on. We put a lot of work into (our pressure defense) in practice.”
The Generals nailed 14 of 29 field goal attempts in the first half, while the Panthers made just three field goals in each of the first two quarters.
Montcalm senior Noah White led the offense in the second quarter with nine of his game-high 15 points. That began with a trey from the right side to give the Generals a double-digit lead for the first time, 17-6.
The Panthers got a single field goal over the last five minutes of the first half, and trailed 39-14 at the break.
About three minutes into the second half, with Montcalm ahead 50-17, Havens sent multiple bench players into the game. The action remained fast-paced, though usually erratic.
Early in the fourth quarter, back-to-back three-point goals by Darrell Stevenson and Jayden Price concluded Montcalm’s scoring, making the score 61-19.
The Montcalm fans, and Stevenson’s teammates, erupted with ecstatic cheers when he scored.
Havens said, “This is Darrell’s first season of playing basketball, at any level. He’s really put in the work, put in the effort in practice. We couldn’t be more proud that he got a lot of minutes today.
“I think these were his first varsity points,” Havens said. “Our kids loved it. Our kids really want every kid on our team to be successful.”
Neal said, “This is his first year playing — and his last year.”
On defense, Montcalm created 19 second-half turnovers by the Panthers, who were also using reserve players in the late going.
Even with the outcome virtually decided, Havens was keyed in on teaching his students how varsity basketball should work. At one point he was heard calling out, “You play him! Don’t let him play you!”
Havens said, “Giving our bench as many minutes as we’ve been able to do, coming down the stretch of the season, is huge. … Getting (reserves) minutes in the game is absolutely wonderful.”
“Those experiences now, is what helps build depth for the postseason. and we’re going to need that.”
Lukas Dotson led Twin Valley’s point production with eight points, sinking one basket in each quarter. Matthew Lester, though held scoreless, gave great effort under the boards and concluded with 10 rebounds.
Montcalm has two home games left, starting with Monday’s contest against the Bland County Bears. The Generals are scheduled to play five road games during the month of February.
Montcalm 61,
Twin Valley 29
at Craig Havens Court
TWIN VALLEY (0-16)
Chandler Cooper 1 1-2 4, Caleb Bailey 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Lamb 1 0-0 2, Lukas Dotson 4 0-2 8, Hayden Fuller 2 1-2 5, Isaac Cooper 1 1-2 3, Kenny Thompson 0 1-2 1, AJ Presley 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-10 29.
MONTCALM (10-5)
Logan Carver 2 3-8 9, Noah White 5 4-5 15, Zach Fink 1 0-0 2, Tristen Cline 0 0-0 0, Trent Nunn 0 0-2 0, Nick Carver 6 0-0 13, Isaac Moore 0 0-1 0, Lisbon Bossard 0 0-0 0, Jayden Price 3 0-0 7, Kobie Neal 2 2-3 6, Brad Hicks 2 0-0 6, Darrell Stevenson 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 9-19 61.
Twin Valley ….....…. 6 8 5 10 — 29
Montcalm ………. 14 25 16 6 — 61
3-point goals — TV 1 (Cooper); Mont 8 (L. Carver 2, White 1, N. Carver 1, Price 1, Hicks 2, Stevenson 1). Total fouls — TV 16, Mont 10. Fouled out — TV, Cooper; Mont, none.
