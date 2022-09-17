MONTCALM — The Generals remain in the lead.
Jaylen Younger completed 8-of-16 passing attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead Montcalm to a 12-6 win over visiting Craig County, Va. on Friday night.
His 16-yard touchdown pass to Logan Carver in the first quarter initiated scoring.
The Generals (4-0) have never before started a football season with four straight victories in the history of the program.
“Obviously, it’s an incredible feeling for the kids. I’m so happy for them. Tonight’s effort was super-gutsy. It was just one of those smash-mouth types of games. It was a defensive slugfest, really,” said Montcalm head coach Adam Havens, who is a player alumnus of the school.
Isaiah Fink had nine carries for 42 yards, including a 12 yard scoring run that put the Generals out front.
The victory wasn’t put on ice, however, until Carver’s interception with 19 seconds remaining in the game. Ryland Parks got partial credit for the winning play, having deflected the ball to Carver.
“They played in the box most of the game. We forced them to the air late and gave up a late score, but beyond that, we played really well defensively,” Havens said.
“Offensively, we did enough to win the game. We controlled the tempo in the second half, which was really big for us. We put together some really long drives. We just didn’t come away with any points,” he said.
The Generals will enter a bye week, so they have the luxury of basking in their accomplishment for a couple of days, at least.
“Being 4-0 is something that’s never happened in our program and to do it with this group, and the youth that we have, it makes it even more special. We’ve got a lot of momentum going into our bye week and we’ll see how this thing finishes out,” Havens said.
Montcalm returns to action on Sept. 30, paying Hundred at home.
James Monroe 41, Meadow Bridge 0
MEADOW BRIDGE — Quarterback Layton Dowdy led a balanced offensive attack while the Mavericks defense kept the Wilcats corralled for the duration in a high-scoring shutout on ther road.
Dowdy completed 5-of-9 passing attemps for 146 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 94 yards and touchdown runs of 66 and 25 yards.
Eli Allen led the receivers with 3 catches for 82 yards, including scoring receptions of 9 and 42 yards.
Brady Carr had 7 carries for 73 yards while Cooper Ridgeway had six carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, plus a TD catch.
Defensive standouts for the Mavs included defensive linemen Jacob Proffitt and Ashton Evans and lienbacker Gavin French.
James Monroe (3-0) takes on Covington at home next week.
Hurley 52, River View 26
BRADSHAW — Kevin Looney scored three touchdowns and the Rebels revival continued with a big non-district victory at Mitch Estep Field.
Payton Hurley scored two touchdowns for Hurley (3-1) and Landon Bailey added two more touchdown runs to the till.
River View quarterback Mikey Picklesimer threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Cooper and rushed for another. Josh Proffitt added a TD run for the Raiders (0-3), who host the Van Bulldogs next week.
The Rebels take on Tug Valley next Friday.
Giles 16, Narrows 14
NARROWS, Va. — Christian Ratcliffe rushed for 101 yards and scoring runs of 5 and 2 yards and the Spartans defeated the Green Wave at Harry Ragsdale Field.
Jacob Edwards had a crucial 39 yard field goal for Giles.
Aidan McGlothlin passed for 139 yards and a TD pass to Carson Crigger, also scoring a rushing TD for Narrows.
