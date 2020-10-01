MONTCALM — The Montcalm High School football team has played twice as many football games this season as this week’s opponent.
The Generals have had less difficulty getting onto the playing field since this season started than a lot of West Virginia football teams. The big difficulty has been converting those opportunities into victories.
That’s the imbalance head coach Adam Havens hopes his team will begin rectifying when the Generals (0-4) travel to Boone County to face Van (1-1) on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve actually been able to play every week. We’ve played four games and we’re pretty fortunate to get to play those four games. The only rescheduled or kind of impromptu game we’ve had so far is PikeView. We lost Buffalo on the 11th and picked up PikeView on the 14th,” Havens said.
The Generals offense has been shut out in three of its four previous appearances, but a common foe comparison may reveal some light at the end of their tunnel. Montcalm had its best point production of the season in its 59-27 loss at Liberty-Raleigh at Glen Daniel. The Bulldogs lost 52-8 to the Raiders at home.
“Last week, we had two players out against James Monroe. Hopefully we’re going to be full strength this week against Van. We’ve had a pretty good first couple of days of practice this week and we’re looking forward to getting out there on Friday,” Havens said.
Montcalm quarterback Ethan Nichols rushed for over 100 yards and touchdown at Liberty-Raleigh while passing for close to 100, including a pair of scoring strikes. Most of it was against the Raiders’ second unit.
Whether or not the Indy second string is the rough equivalent of Van’s starters, Havens wants to see that kind of production again this wee.
“Ethan has kind of been our leader on offense. He leads us in rushing and obviously passing. Then Kevin Robertson, who didn’t play last week, is probably our second leading rusher. We’re hopefully going to have a big game out of both of those guys this week,” Havens said.
The Generals defense has a lot of new players in a lot of new positions. But so far Caleb Webb and Kobie Neal have stood out for Montcalm. Both were converted to inside linebackers after having started out as defensive end and defensive tackle, respectively.
“They’ve really stepped up and and they’re coming along pretty nicely,” Havens.
The Generals have seen an interesting variety of offenses over the course of four games. This week will be no different. The Bulldogs line up in the Single Wing, a direct snap misdirection set of which Giles High School is the most well-known example.
Havens has seen it before and believes his kids will adapt to it.
“Unfortunately for [Van], they’ve only been able to play two games. They’ve been off the last two weeks, so they’re going to be well-rested, of course. They’re always prepared. It’s going to be a competitive game,” Havens said.
“We’ve faced the Wing T, we’ve faced the Spread. We’ve faced the Power-I. This is definitely the first time for the Single Wing this year,” he said.
“But we’re used to it. We usually see it two or three times a year. Craig County (Va.) used to run it. Webster County runs it ... and now Van’s running it. It’s not something we haven’t prepared for in the past. It’s just something we haven’t prepared for yet this year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.