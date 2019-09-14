LINDSIDE — Monroe Mohler threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and returned a punt for another as James Monroe handed Greenbrier West its first loss in a 42-27 shootout at James Monroe High School.
Mohler completed 9 of 14 passes for 212 yards, including TDs of 22 and 78 yards to Xander Castillo. Mohler also had a 56-yard scoring run as part of a 128-yard effort.
His punt return went for 59 yards and gave the Mavericks a 28-7 lead late in the second quarter.
Noah Brown ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Cavaliers.
James Monroe (1-1) will visit PikeView next Friday, while West (2-1) hosts Webster County.
GW (2-1) 0 13 6 8 — 27
JM (1-1) 6 22 8 6 — 42
First quarter
JM: Xander Castillo 22 pass from Monroe Mohler (kick failed), 3:18.
Second
GW: Noah Brown 14 run (Kyle Holliday kick), 8:22.
JM: Castillo 78 pass from Mohler (Brandon Carter pass from Mohler), 6:07.
JM: Kaine Thorne recovered fumble in end zone (Austin Chattin kick), 3:33.
JM: Mohler 59 punt return (Chattin kick), 1:31.
GW: Levi Weikle 76 kickoff return (kick failed), 1:19.
Third
GW: Brown 1 run (pass failed), 1:51.
JM: Mohler 56 run (Garrett Huffman pass from Mohler), 1:35.
Fourth
JM:: Cameron Thomas 4 pass from Huffman (kick blocked), 9:07.
GW: Cole McClung 1 run (Brown pass from Caiden Pack), 3:15.
RUSHING — GW: Brown 24-158, Pack 11-35, Weikle 10-32, McClung 8-35, Ty Nickell 1-1, Colby Winnings 1-4; JM: Mohler 12-128, Huffman 2-16, Castillo 2-(-9), Caleb Gunoe 1-2, team 2-(-3).
PASSING — GW: Pack 2-5-0-38, Holliday 1-4-0-3; JM: Mohler 9-14-2-212, Huffman 1-1-0-4.
RECEIVING — GW: Brown 1-3, Lawson Vaughan 1-35, Weikle 1-3; JM: Castillo 6-163, Huffman 2-32, Thomas 2-31.
