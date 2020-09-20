LINDSIDE — Schools in Monroe County will be able to play games this upcoming week due to the county moving from orange to yellow in the Saturday evening update of the color-coded map for school and school activities by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources of school re-entry metrics.
Athletics in the county have not been able to play games against opponents since the season started and only get in one week of practice before their seasons were paused. Teams were able to start practicing Sept. 7 but last week could only condition due to changes in what was allowed in orange and are required to get in 14 practices before their first game. All fall sports should be able to begin playing games this week once they have reached the number of practices.
Mercer County remains in yellow and McDowell is in green meaning games can take place for all fall sports. Some games may have to be rescheduled if the other school is unable to play games this week.
Mount View and River View are searching for new football games this Friday night with their opponents in counties that are orange meaning they can only practice.
