WHEELING — The top-ranked James Monroe football program's quest for a Class A state football championship ended on a downbeat note Saturday night, with No. 2 Williamstown running off with a 52-20 victory over the Mavericks at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets led 30-14 at halftime, paced by quarterback Maxwell Molessa, who rushed for 186 first half yards, including three TD runs.
The Mavericks ended their season at 13-1 overall.
