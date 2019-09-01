On Friday night, Mitchell Stadium was the center of our high school football universe, with multiple highlight-reel worthy performances showing up for both Bluefield and Graham.
Elsewhere in the Two Virginias gridiron galaxy, a pretty big explosion also took place that night. The echoes of it have reached us in time to be a recurring subject for conversation this week.
In a far cry from last year’s narrow defeat at the hands of Virginia High, Tazewell’s Chancellor Harris led the Bulldogs to a lopsided 55-14 win at a mutual season opener held at Emory & Henry’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
Harris, a junior Division I prospect starting at running back, rushed for 210 yards, including scoring runs of 31, 75, 3 and 23 yards. He also returned a punt 73 yards for a score, accumulating 277 all-purpose yards. That’s a big ping on the radar for the rest of the SWD.
In that Tazewell’s defense — a relatively porous unit in 2018 — managed to confine Virginia High to two touchdowns is a subject for further discussion this week, as the Bulldogs gear up to meet Graham in Southwest District at Mitchell Stadium this Friday.
Great revelations emerging from the Beaver-Graham dust-up include the fact that JJ Davis, committed to Division I Toledo, remains as advertised.
Davis had 12 carries for 198 yards and two scores — both explosive 80-yard touchdown runs. Considering that he missed part of the third quarter due to cramps, bigger nights may lie ahead.
We learned something about the Beavers’ situation at QB. Carson Deeb drew the start for Bluefield, completing 11-of-17 passing attempts for 174 yard, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Senior Jahiem House — also a D-I prospect — had four catches for 51 yards, including a pair of 15-yard TD receptions. Brandon Wiley had four catches for 90 yards, including a 61-yard scoring catch.
Rushing-wise, Deeb finished with minus-10 yards on three carries. It doesn’t seem so much a cause of long-term concern because 1) Graham and 2) the constellation of talent surrounding him. And who knows? He may have future opportunities to get loose in a big way.
Speaking of quarterbacks, in spite of the loss to Bluefield, Graham’s Devin Lester did not disappoint. This, admittedly, is an understatement.
While his 3-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Justice was his only touchdown pass of the night, his overall passing production otherwise compared closely with that of his Beavers counterpart. the ODU commitment completed 12-of-25 passing attempts for 177 yards, no interceptions.
Lester’s rushing production was astonishing: he had 33 carries for 251 yards, including a 34-yard scoring run. He also added on 58 kick-return yards. Against — Bluefield. Wow.
Lastly, but certainly not least, Richlands’ Levi Forrest set another school field goal record for the Blue Tornado, hitting field goals of 25, 54 and 59 yards in a 34-29 loss to an apparently renascent Gate City at Ernie Hicks Stadium. He also had two punts for an average of 48.5 yards per punt.
— George Thwaites is Sports Editor for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at sports@bdtonline.com.
