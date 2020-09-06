BLUEFIELD — The two talented passing attacks of Bluefield and Princeton faced off Friday night at Mitchell Stadium, but it was running back Shawn Mitchell that kept the Beaver offense going.
The top receivers for both teams doubled up on the defensive side of the ball, making it difficult for either team to pass in the 15-13 win for Bluefield.
From the passing standpoint it was virtually a stalemate.
Mitchell ran for 85 yards in the second half and 123 for the game keeping the Bluefield offense on the field and a dangerous Princeton one watching from the sideline.
“He played his butt off offensively and defensively like he always does. Very proud of him,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said.
It was never easy yards for Mitchell as Princeton kept on tackling him. But the five-foot-three senior always pushed forward to gain the extra yard.
“My dad taught me to be a good football player ... run hard ... so I always run hard every time I get the ball, no matter what,” Mitchell said.
The Tigers defense held the Beavers to four yards a carry for the game. Bluefield’s the only opportunities passing the ball were to underneath receivers who were immediately surrounded by a band of Tigers.
“I thought our defense played fantastic, we did exactly what we wanted to do. We wanted them to earn whatever they got and they earned whatever they got,” Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo said.
Bluefield came into the game with three running backs expected to share the carries: Mitchell, Jaeon Flack and Jacob Martin. Mitchell’s first rush of the game came on the opening play of the second quarter. His performance soon enough caught Simon’s eye.
“Well we just didn’t know ‘til we saw him. We’ve been working three running backs and I thought all three of them did a nice job. But [Mitchell] shined tonight,” Simon said.
Flack had 24 yards rushing and Martin scored on a six-yard dash to end a 15-play drive along with having a 26-yard touchdown run wiped off the board due to a penalty.
It took a series apiece for each team to adjust to the speed of the game. Both missed out on scrimmages last week.
Only two of the first seven passes were completed in the game as both secondaries were blanketing receivers and not allowing big plays to happen.
“We ain’t been in that situation yet. We ain’t got no scrimmage or nothing so it was kind of hard for us to try to see what we was going to work with and the run game seemed to be the thing that was working. So we stuck to it,” Mitchell said.
Princeton opened the scoring on a one-yard plunge from Amir Powell after Grant Cochran and Ethan Parsons connected on a pair of passes for 40 yards.
The Tigers defense then held the Beavers when they got into the red zone and forced a fourth-down incompletion at the eight-yard line.
Powell took the first snap and darted through the defense for a touchdown extending, the Tigers lead to 13-0.
“We all know what Amir can do and he’s going to show this state what he can do. That’s a good defense that we played against,” Pedigo said.
Princeton is expecting big things out of Powell this year to balance the pass-heavy offense out. He finished with 148 rushing yards and one reception. In the second half he only had 29 yards as the Bluefield defense found its way into the backfield.
“Giving up that run right there hurt us a little bit when we had buried down in there, but after that I think we buckled down and played pretty good defense,” Simon said.
On their first possession of the third quarter, the Tigers had a third-and-one on their own 39-yard line. Consecutive rushes were stopped by the Beavers, turning the ball over.
Bluefield then marched down to the one aided by a 24-yard run from Mitchell. The Beavers were repelled in turn and had to settle for a 19-yard field goal from Jackson Willis. It was the first field goal of his high school career and gave Bluefield a 15-13 lead it would hold for the rest of the night.
The strong defense from the Tigers got even better in the red zone, holding the Beavers to touchdowns on only two of six trips.
“We just didn’t score in the red zone or down there inside the 30 when we needed to and you got to do that. You’ve got to,” Simon said.
Bluefield scored its first touchdown of the game midway through the second quarter when Ryker Brown ran in from four yards out. Brown had moved from receiver to quarterback before that play when starter Carson Deeb was shaken up on a four-yard scramble.
Deeb completed 22-of-35 passes for 165 yards including connecting to Juwaun Green seven times for 81 yards. Deeb also had 21 yards on the ground including 13 yards to convert a third down.
Princeton also had difficulties finding success in the passing game with Grant Cochran throwing for 124 yards on 8-of-17 attempts. Parsons and Payton Clemons each had 44 yards receiving along with Clemons snagging an interception off a tipped pass.
“I know they had to replace some guys but their back end played extremely well and they did some things that we thought that they would do and we just got to capitalize on some things,” Pedigo said.
Bluefield and Princeton will meet again this season Sept. 25 at Hunnicutt Stadium where both sides can see how much they have improved in the weeks between the games.
“Board Education did us a favor I guess and we get an opportunity to play them again in a few weeks so you don’t always get second chances and hopefully we’ll take this second chance and see them again in a few weeks,” Pedigo said.
at Mitchell Stadium
Princeton 13 0 0 0 — 13
Bluefield 0 12 3 0 — 15
Scoring
First Quarter
P — Amir Powell1-yard run (Casey Geso kick) 6:58
P — Powell 92-yard run (kick missed) 1:48
Second Quarter
B — Ryker Brown 4-yard run (kick missed) 8:26
B — Jacob Martin 6-yard run (run failed) 4:16
Third Quarter
B — Jackson Willis 19-yard field goal 6:27
———
Team Statistics
First downs: P 8; B 20. Rush-Yards: P 21-120; B 43-179. Pass yards: P 124; B 165. Comp-Att-Int: P 8-17-1; B 22-35-1. Fumbles-lost: P 2-0; B 1-1. Penalty-Yards: P 6-56; B 9-56. Punts-Avg.: P3-39.6; B 2-20.5 .
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: P Amir Powell 15-148, Grant Cochran 5-(-20), Team 1-(-8); B Shawn Mitchell 22-123, Jaeon Flack 7-22, Carson Deeb 7-21, Jacorian Green 2-8, Jacob Martin 2-7, Ryker Brown 1-4, Team 3-(-7).
Passing: P Grant Cochran 8-17-0 td-124-1 int; B Carson Deeb 22-35-0 td-165-1 int.
Receiving: P Ethan Parsons 3-44, Payton Clemons 2-44, Amir Powell 1-29, Eli Padgett 1-8, Josiah Honaker 1-7; B Juwaun Green 7-81, Ryker Brown 4-39, Brandon Wiley 5-29, Jacorian Green 3-12, Gaige Sisk 1-7.
Turnovers: P Payton Clemons interception, Eli Padgett fumble recovery; B Shawn Mitchell interception.
Field goals: P none; B Jackson Willis 19 yards.
