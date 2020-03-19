BLUEFIELD — Barry Reed knew it would take time to improve the Bluefield High softball team when he was hired last summer after a one-win 2019 season.
He didn’t know that his first season in charge would like not see his team playing any games.
The long-time high school sports coach has seen a lot in his time but never where the season was suspended like it is now due to the coronavirus.
“It’s just a unique situation and its something we’ve got to deal with and I think everybody has made the right decision,” Reed said.
All games and practices were suspended until April 10 by the West Virginia Board of Education but Mercer County Public Schools decided to cancel all after school activities through May 9.
The final day of regular season games for Bluefield softball was schedule for May 1 hosting a doubleheader against Montcalm.
There is still a minuscule chance that the spring sports are able to play games this season although it would be a very limited regular season.
“There’s a slim chance, of course that’s way beyond my control. They’ll be people way above me that will make those decisions but it doesn’t look good at this point,” Reed said.
Reed was very happy with the number of players that came out for tryouts and had just cut down the roster from around 25 to 15 before the season was suspended.
“I was proud of that because I was really worried about maybe rumors going around and not a lot of people wanting to play but we did have a lot of people that came out,” Reed said.
The roster for Bluefield is very young but it does have one senior who Reed feels bad for that she does not get to play her senior season.
“It’s just unfortunate especially for the one senior that I’ve got that doesn’t look like she’s going to get play softball for her senior year,” Reed said.
Reed spent 18 years as the head coach of the Virginia High softball team where he never had a losing season and won a school record 321 games.
Practices were underway for Bluefield and Reed liked what he saw out of the team as they were focusing on the basics needed to be a competitive team once games were scheduled to begin.
“I was pleased with the direction we were going, you could see there was a lot of inexperience out there and we were throwing the ball and catching the ball quite a bit,” Reed said.
Reed was also teaching the team the rules of the game as many of them did not know all of them.
“We were going over the rules of the game because a lot of them didn’t know the rules of the game and we were introducing something new every day and I felt pretty good about it,” Reed said.
Eight underclassmen were expected by Reed to start for the Beavers this season and get experience they needed to have success in future seasons.
“My plan was to get 18 or 20 games under their belt this year,” Reed said. “Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen it looks like we’re going to have to go through our growing pains next year.”
That plan would give Bluefield eight returning starters next year along with a good middle school team that would be freshmen next year.
Those players and Reed would have been able to use this season to give themselves a baseline on which to improve next season.
“I was just going to challenge them to take the next step whatever that may have been and go from there,” Reed said.
That’s going to have to wait a year.
A key for Reed is keeping the players interested in softball as there could be almost a year before they step back onto the field to begin next year’s practices.
“We’ve got five or six girls that were really interested in the game but I was wanting to double that and maybe have 12 that are really interested in coming together and forming a good team and being able to put ourselves in situations where we could win games,” Reed said.
During this break when Reed cannot get the team together for practices the focus is on the players improving individually.
“I’ve got to encourage travel ball and I’ve got to encourage camps and individual lessons and all the things that we’ve got to do in order to get better as a softball team,” Reed said.
Reed has focused not only on improving the players on the field but the facilities that there are. New lights were previously installed and he focused on refurbishing the infield.
“There’s different ways to build a program and I told the parents back in February that we were working on all ends of building the softball program,” Reed said. “That was just going to be part of us building a new type softball program at Bluefield High School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.