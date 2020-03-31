CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League 2020 Class 1 all-state boys basketball teams has been announced. Auburn’s 6-0 sophomore guard Ethan Millirons was selected Class 1 Player of the Year.
Region basketball coaches on the selection committee decided not to select a Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Millirons averaged 21.9 points per game, 4.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and scored 591 points. He was previously selected as Mountain Empire District Player of the Year and Region 1C Player of the Year.
Grundy junior Cade Looney was also named to the All-Class 1 first team roster.
Other All Class 1 first team selections included Corvion Davis of Colonial Beach, Caleb Thomas of Mathews, Tavon Jones of Sussex Central, Will Dunlap of Parry McCluer, Ethan Powers of Eastside and Grant Painter of Riverheads.
Two other Four Seasons Country players were named to the All-Class 1 second team: Bland County's Drew Hoge and Honakers' Grayson Honaker.
Eight players are chosen for the first-team and eight players are selected for the second-team regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches, two from each VHSL region within that classification.
