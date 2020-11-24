MILLIGAN, Tenn. — Jaycie Jenkins scored 16 points and hauled in 10 rebounds and the Milligan University women’s basketball team upended visiting Bluefield College 73-52 in the first game of an Appalachian Athletic Conference doubleheader at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, on Tuesday night.
Lilly Griffith added 12 points for the Buffaloes (2-5, 2-2, AAC). Madi Runnels added nine points.
Cierra Cook scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Rams (2-5, 2-4) and Kylie Meadows scored 14 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.
The Bluefield College women return to action on Nov. 30 with a 6 p.m game with WVU Tech at The Dome Gymnasium, in Bluefield, Va.
MEN’S GAME
Milligan 87, Bluefield 78
MILLIGAN, Tenn. — David Tripp scored 21 points to lead the Buffaloes in an 87-78 AAC win over visiting Bluefield College.
Trevor Hensley scored 18 points for Milligan (2-2, 2-1 AAC). Josh Thomas scored 17 points and collected 10 rebounds while Tyler Faulkenberry scored 15 points with 11 boards. Tripp had six rebounds.
Jermiah Jenkins scored 22 points to pace the Rams (1-2, 1-1 AAC). Stanley Christian scored 18 points and corralled 11 rebounds and Omega Stitt scored 15 points and got nine rebounds.
The Bluefield College men return to action on Nov. 30 in a 4 p.m. game with Truett-McConnell at The Dome Gymnasium in Bluefield, Va.
