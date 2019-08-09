BLUEFIELD — Milan Rasic has been named the interim head coach of the Bluefield State College baseball team, Bluefield State officials reported on Thursday.
Rasic, who served during the 2018-19 year as the Bluefield State softball head coach, has more than two decades’ experience as a baseball head coach and assistant coach.
Rasic has served as a baseball head coach at the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA levels and has put together a career baseball coaching record of 331-267-3. During the 2019 season as BSC’s softball coach, the Lady Blues recorded 15 wins, matching the team’s combined win total for the four prior seasons.
At Alderson-Broaddus (2006-2009) Rasic’s teams compiled a record of 103-53, putting together the first four winning seasons in the Battlers’ baseball history.
A native of southern California, Rasic was a baseball student-athlete at College (now University) of the Southwest in Hobbs New Mexico. He earned a Master of Education degree at Sul Ross State University.
“Coach Rasic brings a proven track record of success to the Bluefield State College baseball program,” said Bluefield State athletic director John Lewis.
“His student-athletes are winners on the athletic arena and in the classroom.
“His teams are also active through volunteerism within the campus and community.”
