GLENVILLE — The Concord University women’s soccer team scored all five of its goals in the first 40 minutes of the game as it rolled to a 5-0 win over Glenville State Friday night at Morris Stadium in a Mountain East Conference contest.
The Mountain Lions (7-1) in the process clinched the top seed in next week’s MEC Tournament by virtue of the win, and Charleston’s 0-0 tie at West Virginia State.
Senior midfielder Yasmin Mosby got CU on the board in the eighth minute with her first of two goals in the contest. Seven minutes later sophomore forward Courtney Smith recorded her sixth goal of the spring season to elevate the lead to 2-0.
Right after the restart from Glenville State (1-7), Concord gained possession of the ball as sophomore midfielder Amanda Banfield found the back of the net for her first career goal, 46 seconds after Smith’s score.
It wouldn’t be until the 38th minute when Mosby connected on her second goal of the game, and her MEC-best eighth of the season. Junior midfielder Olivia Dougherty capped the scoring with a goal in the 41st minute.
Sophomore forward Rachel Bell assisted on Smith’s goal while Smith helped out on Banfield’s score. Sophomore midfielder Michelle Brogden recorded an assist. The final assist of the night came from sophomore forward Leah Foster on Dougherty’s goal.
The Mountain Lions outshot GSC, 40-5, in the game as all of Glenville State’s shots came in the second half. CU registered 21 shots on goal with Bell having a team-high four shots on target.
Junior goalkeeper Leah Marsh made three saves in 75 minutes before giving way to sophomore goalkeeper Kristal Garcia to complete the shutout.
Concord plays the winner of Charleston-Fairmont State next Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley, West Virginia. Game time will be announced in the coming days.
